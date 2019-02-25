Theatrical trailer of Abhishek's 'Amar' to be released on March 1

By Express News Service

Ambareesh's son Abhishek’s silver screen debut with Amar, and its first theatrical trailer will be out along with Darshan-starrer Yajamana, which is slated to release on March 1. Interestingly, the latter has played a pivotal role in the film, directed by Nagashekar.

With Tanya Hope as the female lead, the Amar team has completed the shooting and is now working on the dubbing with the artistes. The film that was shot in a record number of destinations in Karnataka and neighbouring states, has also been shot in Switzerland. The team recently went on a seven-day cruise to Malaysia, where they shot a song sequence.

Produced by Sandesh Nagaraj and music scored by Arjun Janya, the makers are now looking at an April release. An official announcement with regard to the same will be made once the film gets a go-ahead from the Censor Board.



READ HERE | From Tanya Hope to Abhishek Gowda: Kannada cinema will have fresh faces in 2019