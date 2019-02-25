Home Entertainment Kannada

Theatrical trailer of Abhishek's 'Amar' to be released on March 1

The film that was shot in a record number of destinations in Karnataka and neighbouring states, has also been shot in Switzerland.

Published: 25th February 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek_Ambareesh

Actor Abhishek Gowda (Photo | Abhishek Ambareesh Instagram)

By Express News Service

Ambareesh's son Abhishek’s silver screen debut with Amar, and its first theatrical trailer will be out along with Darshan-starrer Yajamana, which is slated to release on March 1. Interestingly, the latter has played a pivotal role in the film, directed by Nagashekar.

With Tanya Hope as the female lead, the Amar team has completed the shooting and is now working on the dubbing with the artistes. The film that was shot in a record number of destinations in Karnataka and neighbouring states, has also been shot in Switzerland. The team recently went on a seven-day cruise to Malaysia, where they shot a song sequence.

Produced by Sandesh Nagaraj and music scored by Arjun Janya, the makers are now looking at an April release. An official announcement with regard to the same will be made once the film gets a go-ahead from the Censor Board.  
 

READ HERE | From Tanya Hope to Abhishek Gowda: Kannada cinema will have fresh faces in 2019

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amar Abhishek Gowda Tanya Hope Darshan Yajamana Abishek Ambareesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp