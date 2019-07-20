Home Entertainment Kannada

Geetha creates record on digital platform

Film featuring Ganesh in the lead along with three heroines marks the debut of director Vijay Naagendra.

Published: 20th July 2019 08:00 AM

A still from Geetha

A still from Geetha

By Express News Service

Ganesh-starrer Geetha has been creating a huge buzz even as it nears the final stage of completion. The romantic action entertainer,  which marks the debut of director Vijay Naagendra, is said to have fetched a good price on the digital platform. Sources say Amazon Prime has bought the rights of the film for a whopping Rs 2.75 crore.

While Kannada movies are in demand, Geetha would be setting up a new record. Meanwhile, the makers, who have completed canning the talkie portions, finished shooting for a song on Thursday.

The track was shot in a pub setting featuring Ganesh and Prayaga Martin. They now have to shoot one more song with the Golden Star and Shanvi Srivastava to wrap up the entire shooting.

The team, which is busy with the post-production work as well, is also getting ready for a mega audio launch, which may take place along with the trailer release in the first week of August.

An official date will be announced shortly. The film’s music has been scored by Anup Rubens while cinematography is by Sreesha Kuduvalli. The movie is being made under the actor’s home banner, Golden Movies, in association with producer 

Syed Salaam. The film will also see Parvathy Arun as part of the cast. Having revived the title of the 1981classic featuring Shankar Nag, the film throws light on the Gokak agitation, an important episode in the state’s history.

