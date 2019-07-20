Home Entertainment Kannada

Kalki Koechlin starts shooting for web show

National award-winning actress Kalki Koechlin has started shooting for the upcoming web series, Bhram, in Shimla. She essays a romantic novelist on the show.

Published: 20th July 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin | File Photo

By Express News Service

National award-winning actress Kalki Koechlin has started shooting for the upcoming web series, Bhram, in Shimla. She essays a romantic novelist on the show.

“My character Alisha is a popular romance writer. She has memory loss and hallucinations after an accident, and is convinced her mental state is a way to find out the missing piece of puzzle (related to the incident). She continues to believe her story even though everyone else has stopped believing her,” Kalki said.

ALSO READ: Sacred Games 2: Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey join Netflix crime thriller

Bhram is an eight-episode web series which will stream on ZEE5, tentatively in September.
“The show is written and structures in a way that it keeps you guessing till the very end. The story had me hooked as I listened to it,” Kalki added.

Kalki’s stint in the digital space include Smoke and Made In Heaven. She will also be seen in the Netflix show Sacred Games 2, dropping on August 15. Sharing her view on working in web shows, Kalki said: “Web shows are longer in content (than films), allow more subtle and detailed character development.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalki Koechlin Bhram ZEE5 Sacred Games 2 Netflix Netflix India Made In Heaven Smoke Indian web series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
Video
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra consoles a family member of a Sonbhadra massacre victim who had travelled to Chunar Fort to meet her after the former was stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra in Mirzapur on 20 July 2019. (Photo | AICC)
Will be back: Priyanka Gandhi after meeting Sonbhadra firing victims' kin
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp