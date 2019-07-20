Home Entertainment Kannada

Saaho’s new release date creates uncertainty for big-budget Kannada films

With the release date of Prabhas-starrer Saaho shifting to Aug. 30, a roadblock of sorts has come up for the release of some Kannada films.  

A still from Bharaate

By Express News Service

With the release date of Prabhas-starrer Saaho shifting to Aug. 30, a roadblock of sorts has come up for the release of some Kannada films.  Keeping the Aug. 15 release of the Sujeeth-directed action thriller in mind, the makers of Munirathna Kurukshetra, Darshan’s 50th film in 2-D and 3-D format, had advanced its release to Aug. 2 from Aug. 8 to have a smooth run at the box office.

A few other films, including a couple of biggies, were planning a month-end release.

Among them were big-budget films Pailwaan, starring Sudeep, and followed with the Rakshit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannarayana.

The former, which was initially coming out on Aug. 8, was getting pushed to Aug. 29, around Sudeep’s birthday, which falls on September 2.

On the other hand, Avane Srimannarayana release was postponed from August to September, as the makers of the period cop drama, made by Pushkar Films in association with Sree Devi Entertainers did not wish to clash with Kannada films coming in August.

Also, Bharaate, starring Sriimurali and directed by Chethan Kumar, has announced its release date as September 27. Interestingly, all these films are looking for a pan-India release in five languages.

With the makers of Pailwaan yet to announce the release date, it now remains to be seen whether they want a clash with Saaho, or if they would decide to hit the screens before or after its release, or look for an entirely different date.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp