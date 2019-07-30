Sanjay Dutt will make a huge impression in 'KGF Chapter 2': Yash

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s birthday on Monday, Hombale Films, the makers of KGF Chapter 2, officially announced that the Bollywood actor is coming on board, and revealed his character, Adheera. Meanwhile, Yash, aka Rocky Bhai of KGF, welcomed the Bollywood actor his way.

“Turning 60 hasn’t and will not stop this KhalNayak from charming us!! Let your legacy continue @Duttsanjay. Happy Birthday Sir. Welcome to the world of #KGF (sic),” Yash posted on his social media account.

He also told City Express, “It’s a nice development.” Rocky Bhai added that Dutt was the first choice for the team from the beginning, even when they only had a Kannada release in mind. “When director Prashanth Neel narrated the character of Adheera, he had himself mentioned that this role needs somebody like Sanjay Dutt. He was there in our mind right from the initial stages, and not after we ventured into five languages. Nor it did emerge after KGF became a huge success.”

ALSO READ: Thousands descend on Bengaluru for spot in 'KGF Chapter 2'

According to Yash, KGF is a massive project, and having this kind of special addition will definitely be another feather in the cap. The actor emphasised that a good script can keep everything in control.

“When you have a good story, the other things fall into place on their own. The purity of such thought is always strong,” said the actor, adding, “Sanjay Dutt is a wonderful actor, and when elements like his physical appearance, image, legacy and, on top of it, the kind of role that KGF Chapter 2 has etched for him come together, it only adds value. That is what has happened in this case, and we are happy.”

ALSO READ: KGF auditioners vehicles parking gives locals a hard time

Yash, who has grown up watching Sanjay Dutt films, says that the actor carries his own style in terms of dialogue and acting. “I always felt that he was ahead of time - whether it is style, presentation or his lifestyle. He is also equally connected with the present trends,” says the KGF hero, who mostly liked watching Sanju Baba in negative roles.

“In fact, in his first film Rocky, he has played such a shade. Of course, I have enjoyed watching him in Munnabhai as well, or his role in PK. But I somehow feel that Vaastav or Kaante kinds of roles had a lot of impact. He presents it with grace, and does add value to such characters. As Adheera, he has some wonderful scenes, which the audience will enjoy.”

KGF - Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel, has created a brand of its own across India, and Sanjay Dutt’s fans are excited to learn that he will be a part of the film’s sequel. The film is produced by Vijay Kirangandur. Prashanth Neel has started shooting for the film at KGF, and Yash will be joining the sets on Wednesday. Sanjay Dutt, however, will be joining the crew a little later.