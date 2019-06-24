Shivarajkumar to foray into digital medium next year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After acting in 123 films, Century Star Shivarajkumar is all set to make his debut in the digital medium in 2020. An informal announcement was made by the actor himself at a media interaction on Sunday. “Our production house, Sree Muthu Cine Services, which is handled by my daughter Niveditha, is already into making webseries, and has completed shoot for Hate You Romeo and Honey Moon.

This OTT platform is a new experience, and I thought it’s time for me to try something in the digital arena,” said Shivanna, who will be the first among Kannada stars to enter this new medium.

Meanwhile, a newcomer is developing a story, and details about the project will be revealed when everything is finalised. “We plan to go with the title Omkara, as it is the beginning of all new things. An official announcement will be made at the right time,” the Hatrick hero told CE.

The actor is looking forward to the release of Rustum this week. He is currently shooting for Bhajarangi 2, directed by Harsha, which will continue till July 4. Shivanna will later head to London for a shoulder surgery, and will not be in town on his birthday - July 12.