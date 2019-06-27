'There are no regional barriers for a cop', says Shivarajkumar on his character in upcoming 'Rustam'

A Sharadhaa By

Shivarajkumar’s bond with the khakhi uniform continues with Rustum.

The Century Star, who has previously donned such kind of roles in Inspector Vikram, Annavra Makkalu, Rakshasa, Killing Veerappan, Shivalinga, and Tagaru, says “Somehow the character has got close to me.”

In Ravi Verma’s debut directorial, Shivanna essays the role of a cop posted outside the state.

“There’s no language or regional barrier for a cop. Wherever he goes, he is disciplined and carries his attitude. That’s how my character has been sketched by Ravi Verma, who has also brought out the other side of a cop as a family man,” he says.

"Considering that Ravi Verma is a noted stunt choreographer and is a first-time director, he has made sure to bring in all the elements required for a commercial, says Shivarajkumar about the action-packed film which blends in emotions. He has managed to carry the undercurrent suspense through the film and various characters. It’s now for the audience to judge,” Shivanna says.

In Rustum, Shivarajkumar shares screen space with an ensemble cast, including Shraddha Srinath in the female lead, along with Vivek Oberoi, Rachita Ram, Mayuri, Harish Uthaman, senior director and actor J Mahendran and Rohith in the cast.

"Each actor has his/her own importance, irrespective of their screen time. We also have a few portions, which required the characters to speak in Hindi,” says Shivanna.

While the film’s music is by Anoop Seelin, the cinematography is by Mahendra Simha.

Even though the actor has done 123 films, he says at some point the challenge of projecting himself differently in various roles does come into play.

“I usually go by what the subject and mould my character accordingly. Ultimately, it’s for the audience to judge as to whether I have managed to bring out something unique or not. This film will see me in two shades, one with a moustache and without one. The moustache adds power to the cop role,” says Shivanna.

About collaborating with Jayanna productions again, he says, “Jayanna, Bogendra and I have maintained a good rapport, which is how we keep working together.”