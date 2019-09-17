Yash, not Vijay Deverakonda, starring in 'Jana Gana Mana'

A Sharadhaa By

Yash, who is currently working on Prashanth Neel’s directorial, KGF: Chapter 2, has remained tight-lipped about his next move.

Reports, however, have been doing the rounds that the actor is coming together with Puri Jagannadh for a film titled Jana Gana Mana. The duo had even conducted their rounds of discussions in Bengaluru.

However, the director’s recent collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda (VD) for a film titled Fighter has led to speculations that Yash has walked out of the film which now fell into the hands of the Dear Comrade actor.

According to a source, Yash is still in the race for Jana Gana Mana and the iSmart Shankar director’s film with Vijay Deverakonda is a different script altogether.

Yash’s film with Puri will be shot on a massive scale. It will yet again be a pan-India action flick for the actor after the KGF franchise.

The film will be shot in Telugu and Kannada and will be simultaneously dubbed and released in other Indian languages, including Hindi and Tamil. Puri, who considers the patriotic theme to be his ambitious project, is equally keen on getting associated with Yash, who is determined to begin his next film only after he wraps up KGF Chapter 2.