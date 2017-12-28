A day after one man was arrested for slut-shaming and cyber attack on Malayalam actress Parvathy for criticising the movie 'Kasaba' starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty, the actor finally broke his silence condemning his fans for the shameful act.

Talking to Manorama online, Mammootty said that Parvathy had informed him about the matter in the beginning itself, and he had told her not to get distracted as actors get often dragged into such controversies.

The veteran actor further clarified that he has not assigned anyone to debate or respond on his behalf.

"I don't go after controversies. What we need are meaningful debates. We all abide by freedom of speech and right to opinion."

The 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' actress Parvathy had called the dialogues in the 'Kasaba' misogynist while participating in an open-forum in the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Though she did not mention Mammootty's name, she said the film had disappointed her as it featured a great actor mouthing "misogynistic dialogues." She had also said such kind of dialogues from a superstar would give a wrong impression to people.

She was viciously trolled and abused on various online platforms following the incident by the actor's fans.

23-year-old Printo, hailing from Wadakkancherry in Thrissur was arrested by the police on Thursday following a complaint filed by the actress. He was arrested under Sections 507 and 509 of IPC and Section 67 and 67 (A) of the IT Act.

Parvathy had submitted the screenshots of the trolling along with the complaint. The investigation team is on the look-out for other persons who indulged in online abuse against the actress.

Earlier, she had filed a petition before State Police Chief Loknath Behra on December 24 and he directed the police officers to take appropriate action.

