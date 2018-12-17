Trolling worked to our advantage, says 'Oru Adaar Love' producer Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy

Sajin Shrijith By

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any updates on Omar Lulu’s Oru Adaar Love apart from the Freak Penne song that came out recently. Producer Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy, who is bankrolling the film under the banner of Ousepachan Movie House, has confirmed that the romantic comedy will be hitting theatres on Valentine’s Day.

The initial release plans were dropped after newcomer Priya Prakash Varrier became an instant Internet sensation— she is currently the most searched celebrity as per Google India statistics—following the debut of the Maanikya Malaraya Poovi song, in which the young actress set many youngsters’ hearts fluttering with her extraordinary wink. The makers then went about restructuring the screenplay with the intention of giving more attention to Priya’s character and a couple others. It was also decided that the film will be released in other languages simultaneously. Naturally, all this pushed back the release 8 months.

As per Ousepachan, everything has turned out well and the team is currently busy with the post-production work. “We are done with the dubbing. Given that this is the second Malayalam film to get a simultaneous release, it took us a while to get things done. We have around 30-40 days left to finish everything. It should all be done by the end of January,” he explains.

Oru Adaar Love will have a total of ten songs. Manikya Malaraya Poovi has now crossed 83 million views on YouTube. It must be noted that in every film produced by Ousepachan, at least one song has been a hit.

When asked about the extreme reactions to the second song Freak Penne, Ousepachan says, “Though it was initially trolled, it slowly started catching up later. There are plenty of cover versions of it online. I must say that the trolling worked to our advantage (laughs).”

Oru Adaar Love has music by Shaan Rahman. Sinu Sidharth is in charge of the camera and Achu Vijayan the editing. Sarang Jayaprakash and Lijo Panada have penned the screenplay from a story by Omar Lulu.

The rest of the lead characters are played by newcomers Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Noorin Shereef, Siyadh Shajahan, and Michelle Ann Daniel. “You don’t feel like they are newcomers. Everyone has performed so naturally,” adds Ousepachan, who is known for introducing two newcomers to Malayalam film industry—Nadhiya Moidu (in Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu, directed by Fazil) and Meena (in Sandhwanam, directed by Sibi Malayil).

He also produced Siddique-Lal’s Ramji Rao Speaking. He compares the quality of humour in Oru Adaar Love to that found in Siddique-Lal films.