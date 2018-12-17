Home Entertainment Malayalam

Trolling worked to our advantage, says 'Oru Adaar Love' producer Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy

As per Ousepachan, everything has turned out well and the team is currently busy with the post-production work.

Published: 17th December 2018 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier in 'Oru Adaar Love' teaser. (Photo |Youtube)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any updates on Omar Lulu’s Oru Adaar Love apart from the Freak Penne song that came out recently. Producer Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy, who is bankrolling the film under the banner of Ousepachan Movie House, has confirmed that the romantic comedy will be hitting theatres on Valentine’s Day.

The initial release plans were dropped after newcomer Priya Prakash Varrier became an instant Internet sensation— she is currently the most searched celebrity as per Google India statistics—following the debut of the Maanikya Malaraya Poovi song, in which the young actress set many youngsters’ hearts fluttering with her extraordinary wink. The makers then went about restructuring the screenplay with the intention of giving more attention to Priya’s character and a couple others. It was also decided that the film will be released in other languages simultaneously. Naturally, all this pushed back the release 8 months.

ALSO READ: 'Oru Adaar Love' gets another trending song

As per Ousepachan, everything has turned out well and the team is currently busy with the post-production work. “We are done with the dubbing. Given that this is the second Malayalam film to get a simultaneous release, it took us a while to get things done. We have around 30-40 days left to finish everything. It should all be done by the end of January,” he explains.

Oru Adaar Love will have a total of ten songs. Manikya Malaraya Poovi has now crossed 83 million views on YouTube. It must be noted that in every film produced by Ousepachan, at least one song has been a hit.
When asked about the extreme reactions to the second song Freak Penne, Ousepachan says, “Though it was initially trolled, it slowly started catching up later. There are plenty of cover versions of it online. I must say that the trolling worked to our advantage (laughs).”

ALSO READ: Malayalam actress Priya Varrier most searched personality on Google in 2018

Oru Adaar Love has music by Shaan Rahman. Sinu Sidharth is in charge of the camera and Achu Vijayan the editing. Sarang Jayaprakash and Lijo Panada have penned the screenplay from a story by Omar Lulu.
The rest of the lead characters are played by newcomers Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Noorin Shereef, Siyadh Shajahan, and Michelle Ann Daniel. “You don’t feel like they are newcomers. Everyone has performed so naturally,” adds Ousepachan, who is known for introducing two newcomers to Malayalam film industry—Nadhiya Moidu (in Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu, directed by Fazil) and Meena (in Sandhwanam, directed by Sibi Malayil).

He also produced Siddique-Lal’s Ramji Rao Speaking. He compares the quality of humour in Oru Adaar Love to that found in Siddique-Lal films.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oru Adaar Love Omar Lulu Priya Varrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp