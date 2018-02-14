THRISSUR: Malayalam actress and B. Com first year student Priya Prakash Varrier's instant stardom -- thanks to her wink and mischievous smile in a 28-second film clip -- has left even her college principal eager to meet her.



Marriette A. Therattil, Principal of the prestigious Vimala College here, is a senior nun attached to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Thrissur.



Therattil told IANS that she learnt lately about how her 18-year-old student has became a "national trend" on social media.



"It was on Monday that I came to know about what was happening on social media about my student. I came to know it very late in the evening as I was busy with meetings. Since it was late and the students had all gone home, I could not meet her," Therattil told IANS.



"Yesterday (Tuesday) was a holiday and I did send her a congratulatory message but did not get a reply. I can understand that she is busy. Today I asked to find out if she has come to college, but I was told she is on leave today," said Therattil.



Therattil faintly remembers Priya from among the 2,500-odd women students in the college, as last month she had come with her parents to seek permission to shoot for the song that has made her an overnight star.



"Since attendance is strict and a must, I told them that they should see that she should not miss classes and gave her the permission (to shoot). Honestly, I never knew that she would rise to this sort of instant stardom, and I am waiting to see her," she added.



Priya, who learns music and dance , was initially selected to do a small role in the upcoming film "Oru Adaar Love'" and the song in the film "Manikya Malaraya", has turned viral in the internet world. In the clip, Priya is seen giving a wink and smiling while flirting with a boy, and it is the mischief, innocence and simplicity in the shots that have touched the right chords with viewers.



The clip has made Priya the rage of the young and the old and is on way to becoming one of the fastest shared in the social media.



Modest in her stardom, Priya told the media that while she was roped in for a small part in the movie initially, she has come to know now that the film's makers are considering doing some changes to the script so as to give her a more prominent role after all the publicity that she has got now.

