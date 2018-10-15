Home Entertainment Malayalam

Revathy clarifies press meet statement about harassment of 17-year-old girl

In the WCC press meet held on Saturday, actor Revathy had mentioned that long back a 17-year-old girl had come knocking on her door one night seeking her help.

Published: 15th October 2018

South Indian actor and WCC member Revathy (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

In the WCC press meet held on Saturday, actor Revathy had mentioned that long back a 17-year-old girl had come knocking on her door one night seeking her help. As she had promised to protect her identity, Revathy refused to divulge her name to the press. A lawyer has now prepared a case against Revathy for withholding this information.

Revathy has now released a statement clarifying that this incident did not happen one-and-a-half years ago as previously believed, but around 25 years ago. She also added that the girl was not sexually or physically assaulted, and that it was a traumatic experience for the both of them. The former statement was made at the press meet to put emphasis on the gravity of the situation and ensure that such situations don't happen in the future.

Meanwhile, actor Rima Kallingal has announced the formation of an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) which will soon be operational in all her future productions (with husband Aashiq Abu), to address workplace harassment and exploitation.The press meet was called by WCC to protest the indifferent manner in which the male members of AMMA had reacted to the sexual assault survivor. They also demanded to know why Dileep was still working in the industry.

