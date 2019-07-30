Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal casts Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo in directorial debut

Mohanlal will be playing the eponymous character while Raphael and Paz are expected to play Vasco da Gama and his wife.

Published: 30th July 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 12:55 PM

Mollywood actor Mohanlal

Mollywood actor Mohanlal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

In a formal announcement of his directorial debut, Barroz, Mohanlal has revealed two names from Spanish cinema who will be joining his film—Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo.

Mohanlal will be playing the eponymous character, a guardian of Vasco da Gama’s priceless treasure, and Raphael and Paz are expected to play Vasco da Gama and his wife. Paz is known for appearing in the Jeremy Renner film Kill The Messenger and the Adam Sandler comedy Spanglish.

A 3D fantasy, Barroz is based on a concept by My Dear Kuttichathan-fame Jijo Punnoose. It is expected to begin production in October once Mohanlal finishes his work in director Siddique’s next film Big Brother, shoot of which is currently in progress.

Veteran cinematographer KU Mohanan (Don, Miss Lovely) will be handling the camera. The ambitious venture is being backed by Mohanlal’s frequent collaborator, Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas.

