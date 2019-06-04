Activist calls out Malayalam actor Vinayakan for seeking 'sexual favours'

By Online Desk

A Kerala-based activist on Monday called out Vinayakan for demanding sexual favours from her. “He called me to a function and asked me if I could sleep with him and would want my mother as well,” Mruduladevi Sasidharan wrote in a Facebook post.

She used to see him as an unbiased actor but realised he was a misogynist in real life, she added. “I have safely kept the call recorded,” Mruduladevi ensured her followers to prove the authenticity of her allegation.

Following Mrudula’s post with 4000 plus engagements, a string of support rolled out on social media for her courage in calling out the popular actor. Human rights activist, Rekha Raj, among others, extended her support to Mruduladevi and demanded a public apology from Vinayakan, popularly known for his roles in anti-caste Malayalam films ‘Kammattipadam’ and ‘Iyobinte pustakam’,

Other than ‘Thottappan’, his latest movie, set to release this year, the award-winning, vociferous actor was bullied by Sanghis on social media for his anti-BJP and anti-RSS interview posted on his personal account earlier this year.