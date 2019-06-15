Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam actor Vinayakan booked for 'abusing' woman activist under IPC section 509

The 'Thottappan' actor is booked under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 294 (B) (uttering obscene words) of the Kerala Police Act.

Published: 15th June 2019 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Vinayakan

Mollywood actor Vinayakan (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KALPETTA: Award-winning Malayalam actor Vinayakan has been booked for allegedly verbally abusing a woman activist over phone, police said here Saturday.

The case was registered based on the complaint of the woman, hailing from Pambady in Kottayam district, alleging that the actor had talked in an obscene manner and used abusive words when she had invited him for a function here in April, they said.

ALSO READ |  #Me Too - Actor Vinayakan booked

The woman activist's Facebook post in this regard had created a furore on social media recently.

A police official said the case was registered against the "Thottappan" actor under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intend to insult the modesty of a woman) and 294 (B) (uttering obscene words) and section 120 (O) (causing nuisance to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous calls) of the Kerala Police Act.

Though the woman had lodged the complaint in Kottayam, it was transferred to the police station here as the alleged incident happened here, the official added.

Known for his character as well as comic roles, Vinayakan, who began his career as a dancer, has been part of Malayalam cinema for last two decades.

He was the recipient of the 'best actor' tile of the Kerala State Film Award for his role in Rajiv Ravi-directed 2016 movie "Kammattipaadam".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malayali Actor Mollywood Vinayakan Malayali Actor Vinayakan Vinayakan sexual harassment Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp