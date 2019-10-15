Shane Nigam to star in Khalid Rahman’s next

By Express News Service

Director Khalid Rahman has roped in Shane Nigam to star in his third directorial after Unda, scripted by Abhiram Radhakrishnan.

The rest of the details are being kept under wraps. Producer Ashiq Usman has put out a casting call seeking a new face for the female lead. Ashiq has previously produced Allu Ramendran and Kali.

Khalid made his debut with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam and followed it up with Unda, both of which were critically acclaimed.

The news of his collaboration with Shane has certainly heightened expectations. Shane will be next seen in Dimal Dennis’ Valiya Perunnal, which is hitting theatres soon.

He is also part of Jeevan Jojo’s Ullasam, Sarath Menon’s Veyil (with Shine Tom Chacko and Suraj Venjaramoodu), and Daniel Kelkkunundu (with Biju Menon). He is also making his Tamil debut in Seenu Ramasamy’s next film.