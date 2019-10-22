Manju Warrier files complaint against 'Odiyan' director Sreekumar Menon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Manju Warrier has filed a complaint to Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera against ad filmmaker-turned film director Sreekumar Menon alleging that she was humiliated by him through defamation on social media and threatening her friends.

The actor called on the DGP at his office here on Monday and handed over her handwritten complaint. Sources said she had also handed over certain digital evidence to substantiate the complaint.

In her complaint, Warrier pointed out that Menon had tried to tarnish her image on social media by posting defamatory comments and memes with the help of his friend Mathew Samuel since the release of 'Odiyan'.

She said in the letter that there has been an "organised attack" against her on social media from certain quarters. Warrier also alleged that her letter pad in the name of ' Manju Warrier foundation' and blank cheques signed by her was being misused by Menon.

"I was a victim of a cyber attack on social media after the release of Odiyan. Since then, I used to get defamatory messages. Though I had overcome this crisis, Menon is again creating trouble against me. Now, I am afraid that he may harm me," Warrier said in her complaint.

The DGP office confirmed that the complaint may be forwarded to an officer, not less than the rank of an IG to initiate a probe.

Earlier, Sreekumar Menon and Warrier worked together in ad films before she made reentry to films. This friendship made them work together later in Mohanlal starrer high budget movie 'Odiyan'.

Since the film bombed at the box office, Warrier received several messages and memes which were defamatory. Later, she was also accused of cheating as she promised to build houses for the people of a tribal segment at Wayanad which was not fulfilled.

A notice was reportedly issued by the Wayanad Legal Service Authority against her and she was also directed to appear before the legal service authority.

Manju Warrier Foundation had promised the tribal people belonging to the Paniya community at Parakuni in Panamaram panchayat that houses will be constructed for 57 families by spending Rs 1.88 crore.

A letter regarding this was issued to the district collector, Minister AK Balan and Panamaram grama panchayat on January 20, 2017. Later, the department of SC/ST granted permission for the project. But even after two years, no action was taken to implement the housing project, the tribals had alleged. In the 2018 floods that ravaged the state, wide destruction was reported in the locality.

As the Foundation had promised help, none of the government authorities had come forward to offer any assistance or aid in rehabilitation.

Responding to Manju Warrier's complaint, Sreekumar Menon on Facebook wrote, "I am a regular citizen of the law. I have only heard about the complaint filed by Manju Warrier from the media. I will cooperate fully with the investigation and reveal "all the truth" known to me and Manju to the investigating officers."