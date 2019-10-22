Sreekumar Menon responds to Manju Warrier's complaint, says he is ready to cooperate with cops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after actor Manu Warrier filed a police complaint against director Sreekumar Menon alleging that she was humiliated by him through defamation on social media, the director came out in the open against the actor.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Menon counter alleged that Manju has forgotten all the hardships and good things that he has done for her at the time of crisis in her life. " I have stood with you at the time of hardship. But you have forgotten all those good things. That blame I heard for supporting you, the sudden group of enemies emerged against me for lending support to you, those relationships that I was forced to sacrifice for helping you and moreover the benefits and achievements you have made with the help of my ideas and love... You have forgotten all those things," read his post with a highly emotional undertone.

Further, Menon alleged that when the actor left her house, she had only Rs 1500 in her bank account and she was really worried about the future. "It was me who handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to you as an advance for an advertisement. that day you cried and said that I am a messenger send my god to help you. You even forget that too," added Menon.

Menon also mentioned the name of one Mr Mathew Samel and alleged that his friendship with the latter is irritating Manju and he does not know why she is taking such an attitude.

Menon said he came to know about Manju's police complaint through the media. "I will wholeheartedly cooperate with the inquiry and will reveal all the facts that both of us know before the Police officers. I have nothing more to add," said the Odiyan director.

ALSO READ | Manju Warrier files complaint against 'Odiyan' director Sreekumar Menon

Police to record statement

Meanwhile, a special investigation team which is looking into the complaints filed by Manju Warrier will record the statement of Menon.

The Police team also said they will record the statement of Menon's friend whose name is mentioned in the complaint. In her complaint, Manju also said there has been an "organised attack" against her on social media from certain quarters. She also alleged that her letter pad in the name of ' Manju Warrier foundation' and blank cheques signed by her was being misused by Menon.

Manju files a complaint to FEFKA

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier also filed a complaint to Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) seeking its intervention into the issue. As a director, Sreekumar Menon is a member fo association. the office-bearers of FEFKA Director's Union said they have received Manju's complaint. "We cannot divulge the details of the complaint. We will conduct an inquiry into the issue," they added.