'Aruvi' fame Aditi Balan to star in Nivin Pauly’s 'Padavettu'

By Express News Service

Aditi Balan, who made her debut in the Tamil film Aruvi, will be making her Malayalam debut in Padavettu, Nivin Pauly’s follow-up to Love Action Drama. Padavettu will see Aditi once again in a lead role after Aruvi, which came out two years ago. The film will go on floors in October.

Padavettu, scripted and helmed by debutant Liju Krishna, also marks the maiden production venture of actor Sunny Wayne, who is bankrolling it under the banner of Sunny Wayne Productions. Govind Vasantha recently came on board as the music composer. The makers released the first poster a while back.

ALSO READ: Overwhelmed by response to 'Moothon' at Toronto, says Nivin Pauly

Liju Krishna has previously directed plays and short films. He had directed the award-winning play called Moment Just Before Death, which was also backed by Sunny Wayne.

Nivin will be seen next in Geethu Mohandas’ Moothon. The film, which has Hindi dialogues by Anurag Kashyap (also co-producer), earned raves at the Toronto International Film Festival. Nivin’s co-stars in Moothon include Shobita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, and Sujith Shankar among others.