Jayasurya’s 'Anveshanam' to release in November

By Express News Service

The makers of Jayasurya’s latest, Anveshanam, have revealed that the film will be hitting theatres on E4 Entertainment is producing the film which is being touted as a family-oriented thriller.

Anveshanam has a script by Francis Thomas, with dialogues by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil, who are known for writing the Indrajith-Asif Ali starrer Kohinoor.

ALSO READ: Jayasurya to play E Sreedharan in V K Prakash’s 'Ramasethu'

The film, which also stars Shruti Ramachandran, Lena, and Vijay Babu, has been shot by Sujith Vaassudev (Lucifer, Ezra). Jakes Bejoy is the music composer.

Jayasurya is currently working in Thrissur Pooram, a mass entertainer. In addition, he is slated to appear in the biopics of actor Sathyan as well as ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan. He is also expected to star in Captain-fame Prajesh Sen’s next film Vellam.