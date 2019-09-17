Two Tovino Thomas films gearing up for release

By Express News Service

If everything goes as per schedule, we will get to see two Tovino Thomas films sometime in the next two months—Edakkad Battalion 06 and Kilometers & Kilometers. The former is expected to release in October and the latter in November.

Edakkad Battalion 06, which has Tovino Thomas and Samyuktha Menon collaborating for the fourth time after Theevandi, Uyare, and Kalki, is said to be an intense emotional drama in which Tovino plays an army man.

Recently, a couple of behind-the-scenes videos of the actor performing some dangerous stunts without a double went viral. The film is directed by debutant Swapnesh K Nair, who has previously worked in the direction team of Theevandi.

Actor-screenwriter P Balachandran, who wrote Dulquer Salmaan’s Kammattipadam, has penned the screenplay.

Kilometers & Kilometers, on the other hand, is expected to be a light-hearted travel movie written and directed by Jeo Baby (Kunju Daivam, 2 Penkuttikal). The film marks Tovino’s debut as a producer. The actor has a co-producing credit on the film.