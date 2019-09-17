Home Entertainment Malayalam

Two Tovino Thomas films gearing up for release

If everything goes as per schedule, we will get to see two Tovino Thomas films sometime in the next two months.

Published: 17th September 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas

Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas

By Express News Service

If everything goes as per schedule, we will get to see two Tovino Thomas films sometime in the next two months—Edakkad Battalion 06 and Kilometers & Kilometers. The former is expected to release in October and the latter in November.

Edakkad Battalion 06, which has Tovino Thomas and Samyuktha Menon collaborating for the fourth time after Theevandi, Uyare, and Kalki, is said to be an intense emotional drama in which Tovino plays an army man.

ALSO READ: 563 St. Charles Street to be Tovino Thomas’ first crossover film

Recently, a couple of behind-the-scenes videos of the actor performing some dangerous stunts without a double went viral. The film is directed by debutant Swapnesh K Nair, who has previously worked in the direction team of Theevandi.

Actor-screenwriter P Balachandran, who wrote Dulquer Salmaan’s Kammattipadam, has penned the screenplay.

Kilometers & Kilometers, on the other hand, is expected to be a light-hearted travel movie written and directed by Jeo Baby (Kunju Daivam, 2 Penkuttikal). The film marks Tovino’s debut as a producer. The actor has a co-producing credit on the film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tovino Thomas
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp