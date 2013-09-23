A Malaysian-Tamil venture, it was shot completely in Malaysia with Tamil actors from there. A horror suspense thriller, it’s about a single night’s happenings when a lone woman driving on the highway, has a car breakdown. Low on production values and technical finesse, the film also has a couple of gory, horrifying moments.

The story opens with image consultant Rekha on her way to her mother’s place. It is her wedding anniversary; her husband is late; and she is miffed. Driving alone late at night, her car breaks down on the highway. There are the attempts to scare, like a ghost suddenly appearing and making Rekha tremble. Her husband tries to track her down, and takes the help of his friend, a cop. All they can find is her abandoned car.

The scenes shot in the available light create a realistic ambiance. The cat and mouse game in the dark woods where the woman fights for survival, has been well handled. The finale at the cabin in the woods, could have been better planned.

The actors lend an element of conviction to their roles, particularly Malar as the tormented Rekha. It’s not a great script, nor is it entirely new in plotting. At the most, it can be a one-time watch for hardcore lovers of this genre.