Dhwaja review: Only an imitation of Kodi

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Film: Dhwaja; Director: Ashok Cashyap; Cast: Ravi, Priyamani, Table Nani

Director and cinematographer Ashok Cashyap completely replicates the Dhanush-starrer and Tamil hit, Kodi in Dhwaja to the point that even postures and expressions of the actors in the original movie are copied.

It is safe to say that Ashok has not used an iota of creativity in the film.

Other than a timely release, the mood in Karnataka being that of elections, the political thriller fails to come on its own, remaining merely a shadow of the original, written and directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar.

Ravi and Priyamani in a

still from Dhwaja

Reprising the lead roles of Dhanush and Trisha are Ravi Gowda and Priyamani. Rules of love doesn’t apply in politics, which is well defined in Dhwaja.

It is a childhood dream for both Dhwaja (Ravi Gowda) and Ramya (Priyamani) to get into politics. While the two are in a relationship, their political ambitions place them in opposite parties.

To what extent do they go to get into power and after all the struggle to reach the top, will he or she be able to sustain the chair? And what’s is the role of Dhwaja’s twin brother Janardhan aka Jana in the movie,

All this spills into a revenge tale, with a twisted climax.

With no additional effort to add a local flavour to the script, it is just the acting department, especially Priyamani who lends an individual touch. She steals the show with her powerful acting, nailing her character.

Newcomer Ravi, who plays a double role, tries to imitate Dhanush’s style while also adding an extra shade to the original character. It would however be better for Ravi to find his own style and feet in the long run. Divya Urduga, who plays the love interest of the twin brother, has justified her role. Veena Sunder as the mother, Sundar Raj and Tabla Nani lend good support.

Music director Santhosh Narayan, Chinna as well as director Ashok, who is also the film’s cinematographer have taken a lot of cues from the original. Although a story like Dhwaja is universal, on a creative scale, however, the film leaves a sour impression about the makers.

It seems the movie was made only to cash in on the elections that are around the corner.

Rating: 2.5/5