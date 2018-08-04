Home Entertainment Review

'Chi La Sow' movie review: A feel-good romance

The idea of a guy falling for and deciding to marry a girl in just the few hours that he spends with her might sound crazy.

Published: 04th August 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Chi La Sow

A still from Chi La Sow.

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

Movie: Chi La Sow

Cast: Sushanth, Ruhani Sharma

Direction: Rahul Ravindran

Rating: 3/5

The idea of a guy falling for and deciding to marry a girl in just the few hours that he spends with her might sound crazy. But Chi La Sow is a story that runs through an incredibly eventful night that unfolds between a girl and boy who have nothing in common.

Rahul Ravindran manages to convince the audience that this crazy idea could actually be a slice of reality through his movie.

Arjun (Sushanth) is your average indecisive 27-year-old software employee who is fed up with his family and friends pressuring him to get married. His mother, however cons him into an unconventional pellichoopulu. His prospective bride Anjali, (Ruhani) shows up at his place when he is strategically home alone. As Arjun blurts out that he has no intention of marrying her, Anjali fires off for wasting her time and about how his decision might impact her family. Anjali is a fatherless elder daughter of her family, who only wants to get married to pacify her mother who suffers from Bipolar Disorder. As they share and spend time, Arjun feels a connection, but all Anjali cares about is a yes or a no.

Anjali recieves a phone call that her mother had fainted after an episode. Arjun offers to drop her at the hospital. The night then spirals into a series of incidents where the two bond, get on each others’ nerves and find love.

All characters in the movie, even the supporting ones have significance if not depth. Arjun is a careless youth who has only himself to worry about. Anjali is an independent woman handles life as it comes at her. Neither of the protagonists try to woo each other. It does indeed fall into place in a nice bow by the end of the film. Rahul Ravindran did an amazing job in writing real characters that appeal directly to your emotions.

Rohini shows her brilliance and makes it look effortless as Anjali’s troubled mother. It’s not everyday that you see a well-etched mother-daughter relationship and this film really touches a nerve with it. Ruhani Sharma is a perfect fit for the role and she brings familiarity. Sushanth made a great pick with the role of Arjun. Looks like he found his groove with this one.

The comedy in the film forms naturally except for a few parts with Vennela Kishore. But no complaints there, as he can crack one up by just being present in the frame.The only complaint one could have about the film would be the sluggish narration. What could otherwise keep the audience hooked, leaves the audience waiting for the scenes to progress. For a laid back romcom like this one, two and a half hours runtime might be tedious.

Overall, Chi La Sow is a movie which treats romance right. It’s a well-balanced, well-written and a heartfelt story that you don’t want to miss.

— Srividya Palaparthi
srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com
@PSrividya53

