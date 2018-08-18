Home Entertainment Review

'Ayogya' movie review:  Rom-com with perfect rural touch

Mahesh Kumar’s romantic comedy, Ayogya, easily reassures that any well-balanced approach towards laughter and love, with a tinge of seriousness, cannot disappoint.

Published: 18th August 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Film: Ayogya
Cast: Sathish Ninasam, Rachita Ram, Shivaraj KR Pete, Giri, Ravi Shankar, Aruna Balraj, Sunder Raj and Tabla Nani
Director: Mahesh Kumar

Debutant writer and director Mahesh Kumar’s romantic comedy, Ayogya, easily reassures that any well-balanced approach towards laughter and love, with a tinge of seriousness, cannot disappoint. The film effortlessly makes us believe that youth have not forgotten to love and laugh, and when time comes, to take up responsibilities.

Considering the director’s noble intentions to explore Panchayat politics of an underdeveloped village, he should be given full marks for successfully managing to connect the audience with the subject, and the result is a thorough entertainer on screen.

The film runs in two parallel stories. Siddhegowda (Sathish Ninasam) from a village called Maragowdanahalli is considered a ‘misfit’. A free-spirited, unemployed youth, he loves to undertake small social service without any reward. But his mother (Aruna Balraj), still searches for a bride for her son, and seeks help of a marriage broker (Sunder Raj). But Siddegowda is rejected by every prospective girls’ parents.

An interesting twist comes when he falls in love with the marriage broker’s daughter, Nandini (Rachita Ram). To woo the girl, he takes the help of her father, who gives tips to go about romancing the girl, unaware that it is his own daughter that Siddhegowda is trying please. Running in parallel, is a story of Siddhegowda’s childhood ambition to stand for the panchayat President’s elections, where he is contesting opposite senior member, Bacche Gowda (Ravi Shankar), a long standing president of the village.

The challenges he faces to contend his senior, and the risks he deals with, takes us through the story. On an off, his romantic pursuits are brought in. But what takes his direction a notch higher, is the well-stitched plot of rural politics, which keeps the anxiety levels high. Of course, there are shortcomings, but his narrative manages to pull off an engaging entertainer.

As for Sathish Ninasam, he has pulled off the character with maturity, and has intelligently brought the two shades of a misfit and a responsible citizen. He is well supported by Shivaraj KR Pete and Giri. Rachita Ram  as a village girl has done justice to her character. However, the film had scope for a longer screen space for the talented actor. Kudos to actor Ravi Shankar, who despite his seniority, has just gone by the story, proving that he is a fine actor. Sunder Raj, Aruna Balraj and Tabla Nani justify their presence.

With apt dialogues by Maasti and Sharath Chakravarthy , Arjun Janya’s excellent melodies (Yennami Yennami ruling the charts), Preeth’s cinematography with use of natural lights and the green backdrop, Ayogya is a winner. But, the edit desk needs to be pulled up for an average job. Overall, with a rural backdrop that brings freshness, Ayogya is engaging, and keeps the audience in good spirits throughout.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayogya review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics