'Orange' film review: This Ganesh-starrer is a tasty affair

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Film: Orange

Director: Prashant Raj

Cast: Ganesh, Priya Anand, Sadhu Kokila, and Ravi Shankar Gowda

As Orange rolls out, there are scenes that seem like a deja-vu. But what counts is the entertainment factor. This is where Prashant Raj’s directorial scores by providing many ROFL moments. With Ganesh in the lead of the rom-com, it was a fun ride right from the word go. And adding more dosage to the laughter riot is Sadhu Kokila, as the actor’s sidekick.

The film, the story of which is case of mistaken identity, comes with a simple plot. Radha (Priya Anand) is in love with Prashanth (Harish), but is not accepted by his family. In a huff, she leaves the house. In parallel, Santhosh (Ganesh) lands up in Radha’s mansion. Her father Hulliraya (Avinash) assumes that Santhosh is his daughter’s lover, and not wanting to hurt her feelings, he gives Santhosh a warm welcome. Soon, he becomes the family’s favourite.

Meantime, Radha manages to convince her boyfriend to come and meet her parents. Obviously, she is surprised to see Santhosh at her house. The roller coaster begins when Radha requests Santhosh to help her convince her parents about Prashanth. The twist in the tale comes about when the family gets to know the real identity of Santhosh, a habitual thief. At that point, the reason for Santhosh landing up in Radha’s place comes out. Will he still be able to convince the family and Radha, and will the latter’s wish of getting married to Prashant be fulfilled?

With the overarching theme of entertainment, Prashanth— to a large extent— has made no mistake. He has understood Ganesh’s strengths, and has allowed him to be himself. Secondly, his choice of cast has worked bang on.

With a title like Orange, the fruit become the key point of the story. The film which is filled with romance, comedy and is sprinkled with some action, which makes it a mass appeal. One suggestion, the director could have made it crisp, but that’s excusable.

Ganesh enhances the flavour of Orange with a great team of support actors, including Sadhu Kokila, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Girish. They enhance Ganesh’s character and gives the film some ROFL moments. Sadhu Kokila’s character of an undertaker requires a special mention. The comic timing of the two is simply excellent.

Priya, who plays the love interest comes across as a simple and pleasant personality, who also brings in the glam quotient.

S Thaman’s peppy music comes as a breeze and is apt to the film’s theme. So is Santhosh Rai Pathaje picturisation, who gives the candy floss look to romantic drama. Watch Orange for the E-factor, and you will surely leave with a smile. PS. You don’t want to miss some Mungaru Male glimpses in this film