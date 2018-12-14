Home Entertainment Review

Mohanlal's 'Odiyan' movie review: Visually rich but marred by familiar ideas

Take a little bit of the Mohanlal classics Vanaprastham, Narasimham, Aaram Thampuran, and Spadikam and put it in a blender — you get Odiyan!

Published: 14th December 2018 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal on the sets of Odiyan.

Mohanlal on the sets of Odiyan. (Photo | Facebook)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

The Odiyan Manikyan character, played by Mohanlal, has been marketed by its makers as a ‘desi superhero’, and the whole film was riding on Mohanlal’s stardom and the larger-than-life image he established through Pulimurugan. However, this is no Pulimurugan, and anyone expecting the same here is bound to be disappointed. It’s clearly not meant for a ‘mass’ audience. I didn’t go in with the same expectations and so I wouldn’t say I was fully disappointed. 

This is essentially a big-budget arthouse film with a few action set-pieces that overdose on slow motion and are occasionally incoherent. There is less of ‘mass’ in the film than old-school melodrama. This is the film’s strength and also its weakness.

There is a lot in the film that worked for me and a lot that didn’t. It doesn’t break new ground in terms of storytelling even though it introduces viewers to the fact that long ago there existed a community that was hired to terrify and paralyse people for selfish gains. These ‘shape-shifting’ men come out at night tricking people into thinking they are encountering a wild beast or a reptile. This was a time when there was no electricity, and given the abundance of supernaturally inclined people, the odiyans naturally benefitted a lot.

WATCH OUR FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW REACTION

What they wouldn’t do, however, is murder. They were not really assassins; they had ethics. This makes them no different from an iconic comic book character, Batman, who also indulged in similar tactics. In fact, there is a thrilling action sequence where Manikyan fights his opponents looking like a bat. Hey, he also flies — like Batman. It looks very much like Batman’s intro scene in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins.

When two characters are murdered, Manikyan becomes the prime suspect. There is a brilliantly staged scene where a distraught Manikyan sees the shadow of a bull (one of his disguises) wherever he goes. This emotionally charged scene is one of the film’s standout moments. We get to see here and there traces of the Mohanlal from Vanaprastham. After a self-imposed exile of 15 years, Manikyan returns home for some unfinished business. This is not the first time that Mohanlal is playing a character like this. 

Take a little bit of the Mohanlal classics Vanaprastham, Narasimham, Aaram Thampuran, and Spadikam and put it in a blender — you get Odiyan! This familiarity isn’t necessarily a bad thing but given the mythical nature of the character presented to us, you wish for something more unconventional than ‘a guy framed for murder comes back to have his revenge’.Prakash Raj, who last collaborated with Mohanlal 21 years ago in The Prince and Iruvar, is very effective as Manikyan’s rival Ravunni.

A manipulative and despicable character who casts lustful glances at Prabha (Manju Warrier) and her blind sister Meenakshi (Sana Althaf), Ravunni oozes enough venom to make us hate him but a little of that gets wasted in the dubbing. Plus, he goes around saying and doing things that you expect him to do because we have seen this sort of villain many times before. There is nothing unpredictable about him.

It’s Manju Warrier who shines the most in a role that evokes some of her memorable roles from the early 90s. The chemistry between Prabha and Manikyan is undoubtedly the main highlight of the film, and it’s their moments that revive the film on more than one occasion. A woman who ended up with the wrong man, Prabha has an air of warmth and mystery, and you’re constantly wondering why she and Manikyan aren’t a pair already. 

The best song in the film, Kondoram, depicts the couple’s dreamy romance in the most spectacular fashion.While not exactly an earth-shattering debut, director Shrikumar Menon deserves kudos for his visual flair. He is a skilled scenarist who, aided by ace cinematographer Shaji Kumar, brings an elegance to every frame. The night sequences are atmospheric and carry the necessary amount of dread. Also, I’ve not seen Manju Warrier framed this beautifully in a long time. All these moments seem straight out of paintings, and they are enough to keep you watching right till the end. This is not a bad film by any means. It simply needed a different marketing strategy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odiyan Mohanlal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp