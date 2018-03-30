Review

Film: Baaghi 2

Director: Ahmed Khan

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda

Rating: 1/5

Thanks to the Tamil industry's strike, my colleagues who cover Tamil cinema are free from the weekly drudgery; there are no new films to review. But I soldier on because Bollywood is relentless and keeps churning out bad film after bad film. 2017 was a terrible year and we are completing the first quarter of 2018 with no respite in sight. A strike in Bollywood, a self-imposed sabbatical would probably do everyone concerned a world of good. But, no. Tiger Shroff has new muscles to discover. New villains to vanquish. Make the same bad film. Again. Baaghi. Part 2.

Boy meets girl. Girl falls in love. Boy reciprocates. Girl gives her jacket to street children sleeping in the cold. Yes, that escalated faster than the time it took for the boy to say 'I love you'. But he does. He then mentions how outdated it is, which makes us wonder if all of this is some cruel joke on us. A film that introduces its hero in the feet-hands-face order has the gall to comment on what is outdated and what is not. Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) is a soldier. As is customary now, he gets a few scenes where he has to save a miniature national flag from reaching the floor.

He is in Goa to help his ex-girlfriend Neha (Disha Patani) who claims someone kidnapped her daughter. They are in touch after four long years. We check the time. It's only 20 minutes into the film. In between, there is Manoj Bajpayee, an ex-army man turned DIG, boastful of his encounter numbers, official and unofficial. There is LSD from Punjab, not the narcotic, but the new ACP played by Randeep Hooda, who was likely on some substance to get through this film. As for the rest of the crew, difficult to say. Deepal Dobriyal plays a car salesman moonlighting as a drug dealer, with one good leg, the mystery of the other leg and Dobriyal of years past, still unresolved.

For a film with a tag line screaming "Rebel for Love", there is very little rebelling. There is very little action too. Half the plot is about whether Baaghi 2 has a plot or not. Once that is confirmed, it is a mix of Predator and Commando. In the end, Ronnie's colonel tells him that the war is over. We thank the lord. Our battle with Baaghi 2 is over and there will be scars. Cruel film.