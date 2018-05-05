'Kicchu' movie review: Lofty message in a stretched film

By Express News Service

Film: Kicchu

Cast: Ragini Dwivedi, Dhruv Sharma, Abhinaya

Director: Pradeep Raj

Rating: 3/5

Save trees, save forests, save the environment. This is the intention behind Kicchu directed by Pradeep Raj. While addressing habitat and humanity, the film also brings in the elements of relationships, love and revenge.

The drama takes us on the journey of Suri (Dhruv Shama), a vocally and hearing impaired youngster, who has devoted himself to the environment. Passionate about the environment since childhood, Suri, along with friends turns activist and fights to save a special forest area. The question here is: Will turning green police for the survival of forests make a difference? Or will pose a threat? In trying to tackle these issues, his own existence becomes a challenge.

WATCH

The film is, for one, inspiring. It gives an insight into deforestation, and its effects on people. But somehow, on the whole, a sensitive subject like this one seems to lack depth. It is not intense and the message they are trying to convey is lost.

At the same time, the lives of women working on coffee estates, with its own fictional twists, get woven into the story. But what stands out is the natural setting of the rural backdrop. Through the film, it feels like the green belt also becomes a character in itself.

But execution is where the film lacks. The film is stretched beyond capacity to maintain the length of a commercial film.Tighter editing and doing away with some unnecessary characters would have helped in scoring an extra point.

Dhruv Sharma, on whom the story revolves is portrayed as a strong character with extreme emotions. And with him stands Abhinaya. Individually, Ragini, who portrays different shades to her character, grabs the audience’s attention with her performance. More roles like this might, in fact, sharpen her acting skills.

Although Sudeep has a blink-and-miss role, his character is of relevance. The film has a number of supporting actors cast including Sai Prakash, Suchendra Prasad and Pradeep Raj, who doubles up as an actor, play important roles.

Arjun Janya has carefully worked on the background score which blends into the story quite naturally. The greenery has made the cinematographer’s job a lot easier, but he must get credit for capturing the mood and playing with light, which gives the film a natural feel.

Kicchu has a collective of creativity actors and technicians. With a green theme and a lofty message, this is a film that has been long pending. But, we’ll leave it to the audience to see what kind of emotions it stirs up.