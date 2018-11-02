Home Entertainment Review

'Vanmurai Paguthi' movie review: Partly violent, mostly disappointing

With a better cast, with lowered voices and a more focused screenplay, Vanmurai Paguthi could have been what it teases to be at various points.

Published: 02nd November 2018 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

vanmurai_paguthi

A still from Vanmurai Paguthi.

By Arunkumar Sekhar
Express News Service

Director: Naga
Cast: Manikandan, NSKJ Manogara, Raja, Rafia Jaffer

Rating: 2 stars

Thirty minutes into Vanmurai Paguthi, I wished I had brought a pair of earplugs. There have been films before which have had loud heroes, but in this film, everyone including the hero, his mother, the villain, the villain’s brother and random villagers who disappear after a cursory scene, seem involved in a shouting match. With this film getting screened in only one theatre in the city — not equipped with the greatest acoustic setup — it was quite an assault on the ears.

But if you somehow manage to sit through these portions, you will see why Vanmurai Paguthi is not a bad addition to the Madurai set of films. Muniyasamy (Manikandan) is a village wastrel with a temper problem that causes the village to ostracise him. His mother, Chinnathai (Dindigul Dhanam), blames her drunkard husband for how their son has turned out, but she does precious little to help matters.

All she wants before her death is a wife for her son, and this results in a series of high-pitched battles with those who don’t think her son is good enough. By this time, your sympathies are with the villagers, not with this family. When one of the hero’s acquaintances decides to ‘give’ her niece in marriage to him, Chinnathai enquires if the heroine’s family knows about Muniyasamy. And then things get problematic as regressive practices are followed.

The director clearly is a big believer of problematic lines from old Tamil cinema like ‘Aayiram poi solli oru kalyanam panlaam’, ‘Ponnu padichu enna pogudhu?’ and ‘Kalyanam aana odana thirundhiruvaan’. The girl’s family call off the wedding when they see through the ruse, and this is finally when the film gets interesting as it turns into a revenge drama, as Muniyasamy vows to get the girl, with the girl’s brothers, Sannasi (NSKJ Manohara) and Velu (Raja), standing up for her. You never feel any sympathy for the one-note protagonist, but a very disturbing back story helps somewhat.

Similarly, you get backstories of the girl’s brothers, and this makes you care for them too. This part of the script that’s about the constant chase between the hero and the brothers is full of suspense. The stunt sequences are well shot with the live sound helping convey a certain rawness. As the climax unfolds, even though it is an idea you are teased with, you genuinely do not expect it.

What is most interesting is that when you expect the director to moralise, he manages to lend importance to both good and evil. There is a post-credits scene that does mellow the highpoint created by the climax but it is forgivable in a film with bigger problems. With a better cast, with lowered voices and a more focused screenplay, Vanmurai Paguthi could have been what it teases to be at various points: A study of violence at a domestic and psychological level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vanmurai Paguthi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp