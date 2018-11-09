'MLA' review: Film loses with Pratham’s antics

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Film: MLA

Director: Manju Maurya

Cast: Pratham, Sonal Monteiro, Rekha, Kuri Pratap, Rajashekar, Bus Kumar Navarasa Ramakrishna, Victory Vasu, Naveen D Padil and Killer Venkatesh

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Seeming more like an extended version of the ‘Olle Hudga Pratham’ of Bigg Boss Kannada, Season 4, and his leap onto the big screen, MLA had no dearth of publicity. But what lets down the entire film is director Manju Maurya’s overambitious portrayal of Pratham and his ‘patented’ trademarks like Naan Kandisthini , ‘I love you, you must love me’, Naanu nimma huduga, Ole Huduga, Melagi Kanandiga, etc., thus focusing more on a singular outing for the hero’s image; the film just be damned.

The exasperating film revolves around Pratham (Pratham), a common man known for his social activities. He gets into a faceoff with MLA Rajeshwari (Rekha of Sparsha fame). It is election time, and a situation arises where Rajeshwari challenges Pratham to contest in the election and win at least 100 votes. Fortunately, the public, aware of Pratham’s social services, votes for him. Turning MLA, will he be able to manage the hot seat with all the hurdles is one part of the story.

Pratham’s another faceoff with Rajeshwari comes when he falls in love with her daughter (Sonal Monteiro). Will he win over Rajeshwari and convince her to accept their love runs in parallel. Joining him in all his ups and downs are his four friends.

With little effort and creativity, there was scope to lift the film, but since director Manju’s only intention was to lift Pratham up, without even looking at his acting skills, MLA just vanishes in the space reserved for ‘most forgettable films’. It is good decision taken by Pratham to quit films. But if he changes his mind, he needs to learn to act before his next venture, if at all any come by his way, and if he wants to take this as his career.

The sidekicks played by various comedy actors like Kuri Pratap, Rajashekar, Bus Kumar, Navarasa Ramakrishna, Victory Vasu, Naveen D Padil and Killer Venkatesh to an extent try to save the audience from being tortured by Pratham alone.

Sonal Monteiro, in her first Kannada outing, pleases with some glam quotient as she is not given much scope. Rekha in a negative shade has tried to justify the role, but needed a stronger screen presence. HM

Revanna, a minister in real life turns actor with this film and plays an extended cameo. Music and cinematography is mediocre.

Overall, MLA is strictly for those few who like everything about Pratham and his high-pitched dialogues. Otherwise, there is nothing in the movie.