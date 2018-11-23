Home Entertainment Review

Bhaiaji Superhit review: An obsolete, tedious rom-com

The situations are predictable and the dialogues, replete with hackneyed humour and thus, a forced attempt at eliciting laughter.

Published: 23rd November 2018 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit. (Photo | YouTube)

By IANS

Film: Bhaiaji Superhit

Director: Neerraj Pathak

Cast: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Jaideep Ahlawat, Brajesh Kala, Shreyas Talpade and Ranjeet 

Rating: 2/5

Director Neerraj Pathak's "Bhaiaji Superhit" is a romantic comedy with situations and emotions which seem anachronistic, including its setting and characters.

Bhaiaji aka 3D (Sunny Deol), a Mahadev bhakt, is a don in Benaras whom everyone fears, but he is actually a saviour of the poor and the needy. His wife Sapna Dubey (Preity Zinta) is of a suspicious nature and owing to some misunderstanding, she leaves him.

How Bhaiaji pines for her and in order to get her back, even agrees to produce a film to impress her and the complications that arise as a result, forms the crux of the story.

The characters are all trite and appear obsolete. The situations are predictable and the dialogues, replete with hackneyed humour and thus, a forced attempt at eliciting laughter. "Pen nahin hai par pain hai," is a case in point.

The plot lacks originality and no attempt is made to inject freshness anywhere in the film. It appears outdated, oft-seen and cliched, from the word go. However, there are some exaggerated comic scenes and double entendres, which do make the audience chuckle, no matter how incredulous.

Sunny Deol as Bhaiaji is an extension of himself -- bashing people, blazing guns and breaking glass with aplomb, sans any expression on his face. His gawky dance steps along with his characteristic, insipid dialogue delivery, too are the same as always. There is nothing he does that you have not seen him do before.

Preity Zinta as his zesty wife Sapna Dubey, is bubbly and energetic and performs convincingly, but her fake UP accent with an urban twang, is irksome.

Arshad Warsi as Goldie Kapoor, a successful Bollywood director, is his usual whacky self and it is his impeccable comic timing, along with some goofy lines, that make his character endearing.

Ameesha Patel as a popular Bollywood actor, Malika Kapoor, is lacklustre, trying hard to exude oomph, but adds nothing to her character.

Shreyas Talpade as Porno Ghosh, a struggling writer, is the quintessential Bengali caricature in Hindi films, albeit, funny in parts.

Jaideep Ahlawat as Helicopter Mishra, another don, keen to usurp Bhaiaji's positon and become the numero uno, is impressive and has a good screen presence too.

The rest of the ensemble cast, including Sanjay Mishra, Ranjeet, Brajesh Kala, Pankaj Tripathi, are capable and deliver what is expected of them, but are stereotypical, never rising above their cliched characters. Perhaps it is their poorly written characters that limit them too.

Being a Sunny Deol film, the action scenes are astutely handled. The music is mediocre, with "Sleepy sleepy akhiyaan" and "Do naina", decently picturised.Overall, "Bhaiaji Superhit" is a leave-your-brains-behind rom-com which entertains you in parts, but is mostly tiresome.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhaiaji Superhit review Sunny Deol Preity Zinta Arshad Warsi Neerraj Pathak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp