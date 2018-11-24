Home Entertainment Review

'Taarakasura' movie review: Unconvincing narrative for an out-of-the-box story

Although Chandrashekar attempts to handle a new subject involving a new face, Vybhav, he dilutes the entertainer with an unconvincing narrative.

Published: 24th November 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Taarakasura

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Film: Taarakasura
Director: Chandahskar Bandiyappa  
Cast: Vybhav, Manvitha Harish, Danny Sapani

With his last film, Rathavaara, which focused on transgenders, director Chandrashekar Bandiyappa displayed his tact in understanding a minority community. His ability to keep away from run-of-the-mill subjects is what makes him stand out as a filmmaker. However, with Taarakasura, though he digs deep into the community of soothsayers, Chandrashekar seems to falter. The loosely bound story fails to make a lasting impression.

Carbon (Vybhav) works as an accountant in a garment factory, and stays with his colleague, a role essayed by Sadhu Kokila. While Carbon wants to lead a normal life, Kalinga (Danny Sapani) lures him into a business involving rice pullers (rice pullers are metal objects which attract rice grains). Even  as he tries to distance himself, his past is explored when it is revealed that his roots belong to the soothsayer community. In parallel runs a cliched love story which haunts him.

Although Chandrashekar attempts to handle a new subject involving a new face, Vybhav, he dilutes the entertainer with an unconvincing narrative. His effort to highlight the lives of a community going extinct just fails to attract the audience. 

Vybhav is a promising actor who pulls-off three shades of his character. Manvitha Harish, though the soul of the story, has very little to showcase as a heroine, while Sadhu Kokila is given a little too much screen space. British actor Danny Sapani is disappointing.

With a couple of medleys, some of which have been topping charts, the music director, Dharma Vish has concentrated on the background score, which comes with variations and blends with situations. Certain sequences picturised by cinematographer Kumar Gowda enhances the storyline, especially when it comes to capturing the traditions of the soothsayers’ community.

The director’s attempt with a new subject should be applauded, and Vybhav’s effort appreciated. However, Taarakasura leaves too many unconvincing episodes for the audience to give it even a wavering thumbs up.

