Nadvuve Antaravirali review: Emotions and drama in right portions

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Debutant director Raveen Kumaara’s Nadvuve Antaravirali is another example of intelligent filmmaking in recent times. In fact, it can be called a script of courage. Moving away from the regular romanticism that the audience is overloaded with, the film tells the story of love and the truth, and what uncontrolled passion can lead to. It’s a story that is beautifully stitched with emotions and adorned with apt music, dialogues and acting.

Beginning with the usual boy-meets-girl scenario wherein college students Nithya (Aishani Shetty) and Sanjay (Prakhyath Paramesh) fall in love, the movie shifts to a courageous territory when, during an overnight trip, the two get intimate leading to Nithya being pregnant. While the ordeal they face is one part of the film, the story gets into the lives of both the families and how they tactfully solve the situation.

Their decision brings us to the climax, which, with the right kind of music, makes the impact it should.

Although the film is inspired by Tamil film Aadhalaal Kaadhal Seiveer, Raveen successfully manages to have the same impact that the original version did. While he has not deviated from the original, at the same time, he has brought in a whiff of freshness, and relatibility.

The highlight of the film is the music and background score by Manikanth Kadri. Even though the director decided to retain the last song sequence, involving a two-year-old child from the original Tamil film, the track is strong and moving. Medleys like Shakuntale Sikkalu and Kannu Kannu are soothing.

Dialogues are well-placed and credit for this should go to dialogue writer, Manju Mandavya, who is also a director and actor. The cameraman, too has brought alive the love and passion with the right frames. In spite of a two year break to pursue her studies, Aishani Shetty stands out. A natural look sans make-up goes matches her role. Prakhyath Paramesh is a surprise in his debut role.

Although there is room for improvement, his performance is worth a mention. Achyuth Kumar, Tulasi Shivamani, Anuna Balraj, Srinivas Prabhu, Uday K Mehta, who play parents and family lend the right support. The emotionally-strong film, has its lighter moments, thanks to Chikkanna, and couple of other actors. A social film for parents and grown-up children, Nadvuve Antaravirali has a compelling story which the audience can relate to.