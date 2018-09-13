Home Entertainment Review

'The Predator' movie review: Outstaying its welcome on Earth

Published: 13th September 2018 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

This image released by 20th Century Fox shows a scene from 'The Predator.' (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Predators are personal for Shane Black. He was hacked apart by one of the fearsome alien hunters in the first "Predator" movie 31 years ago and now returns to sit in the director's chair for the latest saga in the franchise.

Ready for some payback, Shane? More importantly, will you oversee the destruction of Predators or will you accidentally kill off the series, once and for all? The answer is a little of both.

Only a definite article in the title separates the new "The Predator " from the 1987 debut "Predator" starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and clearly Black is trying to capture the spirit of the testosterone-fueled original with this one led by a decorated sniper played by Boyd Holbrook. Both flicks share a welcome winking humor. If anyone asks "Everything OK back there?" you can be certain it's not.

The first film featured cartoonishly masculine soldiers in the jungle of Central America tracking and being tracked by a huge and technologically advanced beast with dreadlocks, a face full of mandibles and the ability to both go invisible and humiliate arrogant prey. It echoed the horror of Vietnam and was a clever combination of "Rambo" and "Alien" with humor that would make a locker room blush. (Black played the bespectacled Hawkins and was an early casualty.)

Black has returned — with co-writer Fred Dekker — for another loud soldier-versus-Predator slice in an American forest — well, actually, thanks, Canada! — but with some twists. Although the filmmakers boast about a much-improved alien, the only noticeable update is the addition of their tracking canines — that's right, "space dogs," as one character jokes. And this time the soldiers are all suffering from PTSD, along with other problems triggered by Tourette's syndrome, suicidal tendencies and opioid addiction. Viewers get plenty of decapitations, lynchings, head shots and bowels cut open.

Black's filmmaking is old-school, grounded in '80s humor, reveling at its over-the-topness and often gleefully thumbing its nose at political correctness. That might be refreshing, but it also can lead to questionable decisions. Like, is it necessary to set one of the battles — complete with assault weapons and explosions — in an elementary school?

And is it wise to portray hurting soldiers this way? They've nicknamed themselves "The Loonies" and they are a foul-mouthed, messy wild bunch who met in group therapy. They're portrayed by Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen and Augusto Aguilera, who all deliver a strange brew of toilet humor, classic misogyny and aching vulnerability, but laughing at broken men and mental illness quickly grows uncomfortable. To make matters even worse, another character has Asperger's syndrome, which is cynically used as a plot point. Professional psychologists are not going to like this film.

One change is the addition of some estrogen in the form of Olivia Munn, who plays not just a scientist but a huge one — "I heard you basically wrote the book on evolutionary biology," she's told by a guy in a white lab coat. In a matter of hours, she's gone from literally shooting herself in the foot to blasting an assault weapon with aplomb. She actually manages to make the dialogue work, as does a thrilling Sterling K. Brown, whose CIA honcho positively swaggers with flashes of pitch-dark humor. He steals the film from the ostensible hero, Holbrook, who fails to sparkle.

One welcome cameo is by Jake Busey, who plays a research scientist who studies Predators. It's an inside joke: He's the son of Gary Busey, who played a government scientist in "Predator 2" — so Black is keeping the part in the family. Plot-wise, to be honest, not much has changed either — a ragtag group of soldiers face off against an alien hunter. Hardcore fans will welcome the franchise's return but neutral observers may question why this was committed to celluloid.

"What am I looking at?" Munn's character asks about some data shown to her, but might as well be addressing the film's audience.

"It's exactly what you think it is," a scientist responds.

The film created headlines after Munn flagged 20th Century Fox that a minor actor was a registered sex offender, meaning a real predator was in the mix. His scenes were soon cut, but, weirdly, she faced a backlash . If there's ever a hero here, it's Munn: On film, as in real life, she's challenged the all-boys' network.

But Black, who wrote "The Last Action Hero" and several "Lethal Weapon" films, flounders, seeing his gifts as a director tested. Scenes are poorly knitted together, especially toward the end. Time and tempo break down, as if the film were snapping apart at the seams.

Ideas are offered — might Predator DNA be mixed with those of a human? Why do Predators keep coming back to Earth? — but quickly abandoned. Some characters die in underwhelming ways, as if the film stock ran out. At the end, Black somewhat arrogantly offers a clear springboard to a sequel. Whether anyone cares for it remains to be seen.

"The Predator," a 20th Century Fox release, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for "strong bloody violence, language throughout and crude sexual references." Running time: 108 minutes. One star out of four.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend