'IIruvudellava Bittu' movie review: Relationships are put to test

In the romantic family drama, Purvi (Meghana Raj),  a career-oriented woman keeps scaling professional heights.

Published: 22nd September 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Film: Iruvudellava Bittu
Director: Kantharaj Kannalli
Cast: Meghana Raj, Shri Mahadev, Tilak, Achyuth Kumar,  Aruna Balraj and Abhishek
Rating: 3/5

Work, home, work. High-stress jobs leaving one with little time to work on personal relationships often result in a sour personal life. That’s the highlight of Iruvudellava Bittu which mirrors today’s life and living.   

In the romantic family drama, Purvi (Meghana Raj),  a career-oriented woman keeps scaling professional heights. However, her personal life is in a mess, so much so,  she considers killing herself. That’s when Akash (Shri Mahadev) comes into the picture.

A self-made woman, Purvi works hard to prove herself at the workplace.  Akash is in love with her, but hesitates to express his feelings. Just when he musters courage, he gets to know that Purvi, who was in a live-in relationship with Dev (Tilak) has a child with him. The two parted ways just ahead of their child’s birth.  

Having being disowned by her parents, Purvi takes Akash’s help to get back on track. Then, when Purvi has to bring home her young son Bhuvan (Abhishek) from boarding school for the summer holidays, she suddenly finds that she has to travel to the UK on work. With no option left, she leaves her child with Aakash.  The latter uses this opportunity to build a rapport of trust with the child, as well as acquaint him with his grandparents. Will help makes his way to Purvi’s heart through his actions?

Director Kantharaj Kannalli’s offering is a film for everyone trying to maintain the perfect work-life balance. It also looks at women who are torn between wanting to excel at work and have a blissful family life. While some episodes are eye-openers, the movie tends to be melodramatic and is slightly stretched.
Sridhar V Sambhram’s music goes with the theme and Willaim David’s cinematography gives some push to the movie. Each character is given importance and adequate screen time. This is one of Meghana Raj’s best picks, which gives her room to perform. While Tilak justifies his presence in the modern tale, new talent Shri Mahadev steals the show. He not only is comfortable aside established actors, his performance is also commendable. Extra points for his dance number. He’s talent to watch out for, we’d say.
An entertainer, Iruvudellava Bittu is a film that puts relationships to test.

