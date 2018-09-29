Ambi Ning Vayassaytho: Ageing viewed through new lens

Home Entertainment Review

No one is too old for love quite simply sums up debutant director Gurudatha Ganiga’s Ambi Ning Vayassaytho.

Published: 29th September 2018

Ambareesh from the film Ambi Ning Vayassaytho

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

No one is too old for love quite simply sums up debutant director Gurudatha Ganiga’s Ambi Ning Vayassaytho. An untouched subject in Sandalwood, the film has a whiff  of freshness in terms of the concept and storyline. While growing old is dreaded, the film looks at ageing as an exciting adventure.

Ambi...revolves around the life of Ambi (Ambareesh), a fight master, who after retirement lives with his son and grandchildren, and keeps himself busy with various activities. Circumstances at home lead him to abruptly leave on a trip without informing his family. In his lonely journey, he not only discovers himself, but also finds his first love.

Irrespective of whether the film is inspired by Tamil film Pa Paandi, it manages to distinguish itself. Credit should go to writer,Dhanush for putting together a realistic script, and Gurudatha for making a film as close to reality as possible.  

The film comes with engrossing moments and delves into the difficulties of old age, including the generation gap between father and son. Interestingly, this film brings to screen the Rebel star’s down-to-earth side, which has rarely been explored. Ambareesh’s fans will be thrilled with his dance number and stunt scenes.  

With a title like Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, Ambareesh plays his age. The actor, who is put in a different sphere with his characters, reinvents himself for today’s time. Senior actor Sushasini’s performance is compelling and she manages to pull-off her role with elegance.

The backstory with Sudeep (who plays the younger version of Ambareesh) and Sruthi Hariharan is nostalgic. In fact, Sudeep’s performance is the highlight of the film. As a young rebel, he brings out a few traits of the senior actor, which makes the film a delightful watch. Sruthi too gets her of screentime and proves herself in the role.

While Rockline Venkatesh and Doddanna are seen in blink-and-miss roles, Shivaraj KR Pete brings in the much needed humour. Arjun Janya’s background music is soothing. Choreographer Jebin Jacob’s aerial shots in a song sequence are worth a mention. Overall, the film just goes to prove that age is but a number.

TAGS
Ambi Ning Vayassaytho

