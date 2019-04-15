Home Entertainment Review

'Madhura Raja' review: Mammootty shines in an improved sequel

It feels sort of like a mini greatest hits compilation of the best moments in some of Mammootty’s earlier films. It works — and how!

Published: 15th April 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Madhura Raja.

A still from Madhura Raja.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

A sequel to director Vysakh’s 2010 hit, Pokkiri Raja, Madhura Raja brings back its main character Raja (Mammootty) — also known as Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja — and is to Mammootty what Lucifer is to Mohanlal.

It feels sort of like a mini greatest hits compilation of the best moments in some of Mammootty’s earlier films. It works — and how!

This time Raja has to deal with a different problem in the form of a local liquor baron Nadeshan (Jagapathi Babu, as a typical South Indian movie villain). Nadeshan has something to do with the Vypeen liquor tragedy of 1982 that destroyed hundreds of families.

When someone starts investigating, dead bodies fall, and Nadeshan prevails — until Raja sets foot in the same place, 25 years later.

Before Raja makes his grand entry reminiscent of Brad Pitt’s Troy (lots of boats!), Raja sends Chinnan (Tamil actor Jai) to handle the situation involving Nadeshan and Raja’s relatives (Nedumudi Venu, Vijayaraghavan). Chinnan, a replacement for Prithviraj’s character from Pokkiri Raja, happens to be the son of the man who made Raja what he is now.

Apart from the few supporting actors returning from the original — Salim Kumar, Nedumudi Venu, Vijayaraghavan and Siddique to name a few — there are new ones. Anusree Nair plays the perpetually angry Vasanthi and Mahima Nambiar as her younger sibling Meenakshi.

Chinnan’s romance with the latter brings to mind Jai’s 2008 film Subramaniapuram, and brings forth its own set of complications.

It becomes much easier to appreciate and review a film like Madhura Raja once you know exactly what you’re going to get — you’re not burdened by high expectations.

We are already familiar with the template that Pokkiri Raja was built on. In fact, it was a template used by many mass entertainers that came before it. Yes, you can easily guess the direction in which the film is going and how it’s all going to end, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. It accomplishes what it is trying to achieve.

Some of Madhura Raja’s best moments come when the film gleefully makes references to not just its predecessor but also other films. When Salim Kumar asks why Prithviraj is absent this time, someone says, “He is now directing a film,” to which Salim delightedly replies, “Oh my Lucifer!” How can you not smile at this? At one point, Raja mentions the name of a famous lawyer saving him from a complex legal situation. That lawyer happens to be Nandhagopal Marar, Mammootty’s character from Narasimham. How can you not cheer at that?

What makes Madhura Raja a huge improvement over the original is the toned-down writing. The usually unhinged Udaykrishna, who also wrote Pokkiri Raja, is much more restrained this time around. His humour is mostly lowbrow but unlike in the first film, we don’t get lines like, “He can make a woman pregnant just by looking at her.”

One can’t help but admire his ability to come up with fresh content in every new film he writes. Also worth noting is Vysakh’s refined filmmaking. Madhura Raja is a couple of notches above his Pulimurugan in terms of quality.

Madhura Raja is an out-and-out Mammootty show. It’s a joy to see the actor really having fun in a character designed to milk his charisma to the max. Raja’s English is still funny (“Take jump is zero clever” is his version of “Look before you leap”) and he can still rock fight scenes. He is basically Kottayam Kunjachan on acid.

Film: Madhura Raja

Cast: Mammootty, Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Salim Kumar

Director: Vysakh

Rating: 3.5/ 5 stars
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhura Raja Mammootty Pokkiri Raja sequel Madhura Raja review Madhura Raja film review Madhura Raja movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from Vinci Da.

'Vinci Da' movie review: The most original thriller of India

'Hellboy' movie review: Gory, gooey mess of a beloved character

'Watchman' movie review: GV Prakash surprises in an unsurprising film

'Zhagaram' movie review: This treasure chest is empty

'Athiran' movie review: Immersive, emotionally rewarding psychological thriller

Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
google play app store
Video
Parents protest against Summer Field School due to the fee hike
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp