Home Entertainment Review

'Gimmick' movie review: Horror tricks with comical twists

Grabbing the attention of audience, especially when you are shooting a remake, is a tough job.

Published: 17th August 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Ganesh-starrer 'Gimmick'.

A still from Ganesh-starrer 'Gimmick'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Grabbing the attention of audience, especially when you are shooting a remake, is a tough job. But Naganna’s Gimmick, which stars Ganesh, manages to score in the horror comedy genre, a first for the versatile actor.

The movie is ‘inspired’ by Tamil flick Dhillukku Dhuddu and largely sticks to the plot. It starts with the flashback of a haunted bungalow and delves into the love story of Gani (Ganesh) and Rani (Ronica Singh). The duo’s affair is not accepted by the girl’s father (Guru Dutt), who plays along till the time he comes up with a solution.

The father then offers Supari killer (Shobraj) money to get Gani out of the way. They come up with the idea of taking him to the haunted bungalow.

Unfortunately for them, at the house, Rani is protected by a spirit. The crux of Gimmick is Gani having a face- off with ghosts and winning his love over. The first half of the move sets the plot through conversation, family bonding and love while the latter half keeps the audience engaged with several comic scenes.

Naganna has not strayed far from the original and manages to strike the right balance of edge-of-the-seat scares as well as comedy. Ganesh, who is given the task of coming face to face with ghosts, carries his role with ease. Ronica fits into the bubbly heroine role while Gurudutt is the villain. Most of the comic relief is provided by Shobraj, Ravi Shankar Gowda and Sundar Raj.

Sticking to the horror theme, music director Ajrun Janya’s compositions lift up the mood of the film. So does cinematography by Vignesh Vasu. In company of ghosts, the horror film with comical twists makes for a one-time-watch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gimmick Dhillukku Dhuddu Kannada Ganesh Ronica Singh Naganna Gimmick movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Gubbi Mele Brahmastra'

'Gubbi Mele Brahmastra' review: Ignore logic and laugh your way through this film

The cast of Sacred Games season 2

'Sacred Games 2' review: Homegrown web content just got better

A still from 'Ranarangam'

'Ranarangam' movie review: A half-baked gangster drama

A still from 'Batla House'.

'Batla House' movie review: John Abraham leads a messy procedural

A still from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Movie Review: A wistful, almost meditative take on the Hollywood Tarantino knew

Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
google play app store
Video
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp