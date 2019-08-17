Home Entertainment Review

'Gubbi Mele Brahmastra' review: Ignore logic and laugh your way through this film

Sujay Shastry’s film, which has been shot on a very modest budget, seems to have given logic a pass in the story and screenplay.

Published: 17th August 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Gubbi Mele Brahmastra'

A still from 'Gubbi Mele Brahmastra'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sujay Shashtry set out with a single agenda while making Gubbi Mele Brahmastra — to have the audience in splits. The actor-turned-director, wanted to make his first venture with this goal in mind and he gets it right.With actor Raj B Shetty supplementing his efforts and vision, the simple story takes the viewer on a non-stop comic journey. The film narrates the tale of software engineer Venkata Krishna Gubbi (Raj B Shetty), who insists that everyone call him ‘Krish’.

The challenge for his parents is to find him a bride and he seeks the help of his good friend Nani (Sujay Shastry), who is a bachelor himself. While doing the rounds of the bachelor circuit, Gubbi finds his partner in Purple Priya (Kavitha Gowda). Just when he is planning on settling down, she gets kidnapped. The ensuing circumstances taken him through situations like robbery and kidnapping. The story is all about how Krisha and Nani go about solving the issues, enlisting the help of ‘Halli’ (Shravan Kumar).

Sujay Shastry’s film, which has been shot on a very modest budget, seems to have given logic a pass in the story and screenplay. His only intention was to make the audience laugh, which he does with constant gags. While the first half of the movie is a hunt for a bride, the second half is a comic adventure. The film’s climax however is quite cold.

Having cemented himself as an excellent comedian, Sujay Shastry, in his first attempt as a director, has done a decent job. But there is room for improvisation. Shetty, who plays the role of ‘Krish’ is a perfect fit. Though viewers are reminded of his role as Janardhan from Ondu Motteya Kathe fame, he has tried to give another dimension to this character, with his sense of comic timing ensuring that he carries the film on his shoulders.

Though Kavitha plays the central role of the bride, she does not have much screen time in the movie. However, she pulls off the role of Purple Priya with style. So is the case with Manjunath Hegde and Aruna Balraj, who plays the role of Gubbi’s parents. It is an out-of-the-box character for Pramod Shetty, who more or less comes across as a comic villain.

The film, which has not given much importance to songs, has a background scored by Manikanth Kadri, and picturisation by Srikanth Shroff. Here is a film where humour overpowers crime and makes it a laugh riot. If you want to get away from stress and laugh your way through a movie, enter the world of Venkata Krishna Gubbi.

TAGS
Gubbi Mele Brahmastra Raj B Shetty Sujay Shashtry Kavitha Gowda Shravan Kumar

Comments

