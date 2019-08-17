Home Entertainment Review

'Ranarangam' movie review: A half-baked gangster drama

Director Sudheer Varma, during his many interactions with the media, has made it clear that he is fond of crime stories and owed his inspirations to the films he’s consumed as a viewer.

Published: 17th August 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Ranarangam'

A still from 'Ranarangam'

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Director Sudheer Varma, during his many interactions with the media, has made it clear that he is fond of crime stories and owed his inspirations to the films he’s consumed as a viewer. He also endorsed that his latest release Ranarangam is a screenplay-based gangster drama inspired by The Godfather Part II and several other foreign films. And reasonably so, the title credits of director Sudheer Varma’s latest offering begin with a popular line from Fight Club (1999) – Everything is a copy of a copy of a copy. So, there’s nothing to crib about and no need to do any postmortem after stepping out of theatres about the scenes/narrative style/characters he has liberally borrowed from.

Sudheer Varma revisits the familiar tale of a young man who rises up the ranks of a crime syndicate from the underbelly of a city’s illegal trade. It’s not a film with a unique storyline and a narration interlaced with nail-biting tension, edge-of-the-seat moments, thrills, suspense and an anti-climax that leaves butterflies in your stomach. Paced as a gangster drama, Ranarangam is a predictable story that stays true to its genre for the most part.

The film quickly establishes Sharwanand’s character as a suave, strong-willed and silent brooder who knows how to finish a job. He is a Spain-based rich man, who spends his quality time with his teen. He is living there for a reason, but he has some unfinished job that was part of his dubious past.

The screenplay jumps back and forth in time, going back to young Deva (Sharwanand), a black ticket seller, who, along with his friends (Raja Chembolu, Sudarshan and Adarsh Balakrishna) decides to smuggle alcohol in and out of the prohibition state of Andhra Pradesh under NT Ramarao’s regime in 1995.

Impressed by the spike in profits, he sets out to start his own business and crosses path with the local MLA Simhachalam (Murali Sharma), who also runs a similar trade. He expands his business on the strength of his quick thinking and kind-hearted, sympathetic nature. Within no time, he becomes a magnetic figure in his trade. There’s no gangster story without romance and this gangster too falls head-over-heels to a college student Gita (Kalyani Priyadarshan), whom he tells the truth of his ‘illegal’ profession.

The film benefits largely from Diwakar Mani’s camera work which delightfully brings in visual aesthetic to the narrative. The tacky neon glow accompanied by a melodious soundtrack and catchy dialogues, the film looks like a throwback to those fine noir films of the 80s. One cannot stop acknowledging the director’s efforts for recreating the 90s Visakhapatnam with authenticity. Sudheer stages some compelling scenes – the rolling-pin fight and elevator fights, stealing liquor carton boxes on a running train and innovative ways to smuggle alcohol from Orissa.  

However, I somehow feel distracted as the layers in the story are peeled one by one at a snail’s pace. In fact, Ranarangam is a film propelled by its characters and their motivations without any emotional depth and which is why the script fails to arouse any sympathy for its protagonist.Sharwanand has put in his best efforts to fit into a role that that leaves you wanting for more. (Maybe a sequel, Sudheer?). He is a man of few words and relies on his body language than histrionics. Kalyani Priyadarshan as a straight-talking and feisty Sita effortlessly slip under the skin of her character.

And wait, Kajal Aggarwal too exists in this film and although she looks fine, she is relegated to a role that’s too inconsequential. Murali Sharma shines in a role that’s unmistakably reminiscent of Kamal Haasan (as GK Rayudu) in Indrudu Chandrudu (1989). The film has a spotlight on Raja Chembolu, Sudarshan, Brahmaji, Ajay and Adarsh Balakrishna in supporting characters.Despite Sharwa’s effervescence and several enjoyable and funny moments, Ranarangam never quite hits the mark or lives up to the expectations set by its predecessors in the world of gangster dramas.

Ranarangam

Cast: Sharwanand, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Kajal Aggarwal
Director: Sudheer Varma
Rating: 2/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudheer Varma Sharwanand Kalyani Priyadarshan Kajal Aggarwal Ranarangam Ranarangam movie review Ranarangam review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from Ganesh-starrer 'Gimmick'.

'Gimmick' movie review: Horror tricks with comical twists

A still from 'Gubbi Mele Brahmastra'

'Gubbi Mele Brahmastra' review: Ignore logic and laugh your way through this film

The cast of Sacred Games season 2

'Sacred Games 2' review: Homegrown web content just got better

A still from 'Batla House'.

'Batla House' movie review: John Abraham leads a messy procedural

A still from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Movie Review: A wistful, almost meditative take on the Hollywood Tarantino knew

Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
google play app store
Video
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp