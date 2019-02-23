Home Entertainment Review

'4 Letters' movie Review: Insensitive, infuriating and inexplicable

Some movies are bad. Some are terrible. But only a few can be scarring. 4 Letters is just that to say the least.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

Some movies are bad. Some are terrible. But only a few can be scarring. 4 Letters is just that to say the least. I can’t decide upon what I hated the most in the film. There were just so many things to pick from. The movie 4 Letters is a caricaturish spoof of itself without intending to be. 

Here’s what the story supposedly was from what I gathered. Ajay is a uber-rich, super-intelligent engineering student and is pretty much best at everything. Anjali is a violinist and a coward whose mom’s dream is to make her a maestro. Anjali is branwashed to hate rich people by her mother because the latter’s rich husband leaves her after losing everything he has.

Ajay’s father’s sole ambition in life on the other hand is to get his son married to a businessman’s daughter so she along with his son can expand the business. Meanwhile there’s Anupama, a fashion tech student who loves her freedom and is apparently promiscuous. Who Ajay ends up with by the end of the movie over many preachy monologues about many random things is the rest of the film.  

Now let’s list out some of the inexplicable moments in the film. There’s drunkard watchman who is obnoxiously loud and breaks into a dance in between scenes without any context. Everyone talks in sexual innuendos all the time; there are entire sequences dedicated to this. Every scene cuts after a literal reference to what the character is saying or doing in the next.

It is a nice screenplay trick usually but if you’re doing it for two and a half hours, it gets annoying. Everyone’s name starts with A. Literally every character. No kidding. Ajay played by Eswar wears clothes that are an assault to the eyes. People talk about rape as a joke. The heroine, who slaps the guy asking her for sexual favours, agrees to “do anything” for the hero after he blackmails her. All while a comedy soundtrack plays in the background. Need I go on? 

With all due respect Eswar, who debuted as a hero must have considered learning to move facial muscles, before landing a film. It was painful to watch him. On the contrary watching Tuya Chakraborthy was painful for other reasons. She mimes everything she says like a toddler reciting rhymes with action. Ankitha Maharaana is almost exactly the same but is in great shape.

However, because how the film comes across, you feel disturbed and a little worried for her safety when she dances in a bikini. The several other seasoned artists in the movie couldn’t save the film as they were subjected to the horror that the characters and the movie itself was. The film is called 4 Letters. And after watching it, there are 4 letters that come to mind. It’s one big steaming pile of ... yes, you guessed it.

(srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp