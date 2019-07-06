Home Entertainment Review

'One Day: Justice Delivered' movie review | A mediocre thriller let down by bad writing and inconsistent performances

Towards the end of his career, Anupam’s Tyagi decides to punish the criminals who went scot-free from his courtrooms thanks to loopholes in the legal system.

Published: 06th July 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

One Day: Justice Delivered

One Day: Justice Delivered

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

In his retirement speech, Judge Tyagi (a bored Anupam Kher) ponders, “Does the court provide justice for one and all?”

It made me think of a similar monologue by the veteran actor towards the end of the 2008 film, A Wednesday.

While Naseeruddin Shah was the ‘One person fighting against the system’ in the Neeraj Pandey-directorial, it is Anupam himself who turns into Ranchi’s Batman in One Day: Justice Delivered.

Towards the end of his career, Anupam’s Tyagi decides to punish the criminals who went scot-free from his courtrooms thanks to loopholes in the legal system.

Though I could rally behind the premise of One Day: Justice Delivered, the Ashok Nanda directorial lacks the finesse to shoulder this wafer-thin plot, which crumbles even further due to some amateurish staging.

WATCH TRAILER: 

The high ground taken by Tyagi after his retirement doesn’t quite ring fair either, especially since his personal moral compass starts to work only after being humiliated for being a ‘bikaao’ judge.

Zarina Wahab, as the mother of a hapless youth who is dead due to medical negligence, slaps the living daylights out of Anupam for keeping these medicos out of jail.

In another case, Rajesh Sharma as Pankaj Singh uses a hidden camera to capture the intimate moments of a couple on honeymoon and leaks it, which ultimately results in the death of the woman in the video.

Despite knowing Pankaj was a crook, Tyagi had to let Pankaj off the hook because of lack of evidence. However, he has no qualms inviting the doctors and even Pankaj to his daughter’s wedding.

If the writing lets One Day: Justice Delivered down, the inconsistent performances fail to keep the film afloat.

Anupam blows hot and cold even as Kumud Mishra tries to enliven proceedings with his turn as the workhorse cop Sharma.

Esha Gupta channels her inner Chandramukhi Chautala (the effervescent cop from Hindi serial, FIR) to deliver a decent performance as Crime Branch officer Laxmi Rathi with a heavy Haryanvi accent, which disappears as often as special dance numbers appear in this film.

The film is reminiscent of Ramana (Gabbar is Back) when Justice Tyagi gets help from unlikely allies in his mission to right the wrongs that occurred in his courtroom.

He uses some ingenious methods to wring out confessions from his captives, and I was looking for Garuda Puranam or a similar book in Tyagi’s study.

But due to the insipid writing, there is no palpable tension in the film, which is essentially a cat-and-mouse game between the police and Tyagi.

The battle of wits is restricted to Tyagi and Laxmi, and it doesn’t help that none of the criminals are even remotely smart.

Despite some big names in the supporting cast, the actors don’t even get a scene each to establish their impressive acting credentials.

But that’s the least of the worries in this film that ends on the note of a possible sequel. Considering the fact that Justice Tyagi had a long career, it is clear that there might be a number of cases where his hands were tied by the legal system of the country. Well... Justice Tyagi could be back, but in my opinion, this Batman is surely not the hero Ranchi needs nor deserves.

Director: Ashok Nanda
Cast: Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Esha Gupta

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
One day Justice Delivered Anupam Kher Bollywood Esha Gupta One Day Justice Delivered movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Evidey movie poster

'Evidey' movie review: A mystery overshadowed by its actors

Pathinettam Padi movie poster

'Pathinettam Padi' movie review: An electrifying coming-of-age epic

A still from 'Spiderman: Far from home'

'Spiderman: Far from home' movie review | A simple yet satisfying follow-up to Endgame

In a still from 'Raatchasi'

'Raatchasi' movie review: This well-intentioned film is tedious and preachy

Kadhal Munnetra Kazhagam

'Kadhal Munnetra Kazhagam' movie review: This confused mess of a film is deeply problematic

Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
google play app store
Video
Karnataka government hit by 14 resignations: The inside story and analysis
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp