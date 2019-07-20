Home Entertainment Review

'Aadi Lakshmi Purana' movie review : A feel-good entertainer

The film begins with a tribute to Ambareesh, followed by an introduction in the voice of Ramesh Aravind.

Published: 20th July 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Still from Aadi lakshmi purana

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Aromantic comedy, Aadi Lakshmi Purana is a creative outing by director Priya V, with the film’s highlight being the balance built between the various elements of romance, comedy, heartbreak, and action.

While all these have conflicting facets, Priya weaves an engaging tale that creates a harmonious blend, serving sweet moments of joy, surprise, and sadness. The mix conjures up a feel-good entertainer.

Romance sprouts but as the tag line of the film-- The kick of love and lies -- suggests, situation arises when Lakshmi has to decide whether to make an effort to tell the truth since Aadi loves her wholeheartedly, but hers was a story full of lies.

Throughout the film, Priya maintains a balance in capturing the conflicting subplots. Although walking a veritable tightrope with her debut directorial in Sandalwood, she makes it a simple yet engaging affair, joyful yet not too starkly honest. She has taken up a subject that is universal, and can be set in any city.

Priya has also made a perfect choice in terms of casting. Nirup Bhandari can be seen in an improvised version of the actor. The film has given him an opportunity to work with a new director, and a subject that helps him showcase a little more of his talent.

Equally matching is Radhika Pandit, playing a role completely different for her, and she does it with ease. Both actors complement each other.

The other cast members —Tara, Suchendra Prasad, Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Bharath Kalyan and Yashwanth Shetty — lend quality support.

Producer Rockline Venkatesh, who has taken up a unique subject, has come up with rich production quality. Songs by Anup Bhandari are aptly placed.

Boom Boom and Manase Muttala are peppy and hummable tracks. The background music also stays with you. Cinematographer Preetha Jayaram has completely gone by the director’s vision and the frames come alive afresh.

Aadi Lakshmi Purana belongs to the director and makes for a total family entertainer that will cater to all kinds of audience.

Film: Aadi lakshmi purana
Cast: Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Pandit, Tara, Suchendra Prasad and Sowmya Jaganmurthy
Director: V Priya
Ratings: 2.5/5

 

TAGS
Aadi Lakshmi Purana V Priya Nirup Bhandari Radhika Pandit Sowmya Jaganmurthy Suchendra Prasad Preetha Jayaram Boom Boom Manase Muttala

Comments

