Home Entertainment Review

'A1' review: Santhanam's humour bails this film out

A1's teasers proclaimed that humour is the only thing that you should look for from it.

Published: 26th July 2019 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Santhanam-starrer 'A1'.

A still from Santhanam-starrer 'A1'.

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

One of the teasers for A1 begins with a very familiar qualifier, “Ulaga cinema varalatril mudhan muraiyaga, muttrilum marubatta,” only to intercut and say “avlo build up lam venam." Expectation is a funny thing, and when the promo material prepares you well for a film, you walk out largely unaffected. A1's teasers proclaimed that humour (more on that later) is the only thing that you should look for from it. If you want logic, nuance or anything else — after all it's a film and not a joke book — that's your fault. Come on, what were you expecting?

WATCH TRAILER: 

Hence, it shouldn’t matter to you that the ‘agraharathu ponnu’ Divya is played by debutante Tara Alisha Berry, who doesn’t speak the language or know the slang. No offence to her, she gets her lip sync fairly right. What more do we need from a heroine, right? (I, for one, specifically wanted to know more about her job, which pays one lakh per month.) It should also be fine that Divya wants a ‘rowdy’ for a boyfriend, as long as he is from her community. Or the fact that it just takes one kiss for Saravanan aka Saro (Santhanam) to fall for her. Or the fact that the story takes some incredibly convenient narrative turns. Definitely not the fact that A1just reiterates the usual cultural stereotypes and warped idea of love that Tamil cinema has always portrayed.

The film doesn’t take itself seriously, and neither should we. Anything goes as long as the humour works, right?

So, let’s talk about humour. To be fair, A1 does have some incredibly good conversational humour. For fans of Lollu Sabha, this is the closest 'Hero Santhanam' has come to that avatar. And he is ably aided by the supporting cast. There is a comeback to almost everything and it falls under different categories — gags that genuinely make you laugh, jokes where you laugh first and have second thoughts later, and ones that plain make you uncomfortable. And these come in cycles.

The minute you finish laughing at one joke, a problematic one comes around, and before you can process that, you’re hit with a third. To borrow a line from Avvai Shanmughi, ‘theliya vechu theliya vechu adikaranga’.

Let me give you an example. Saro, at one point, chides his uncle for attempting to record the physically intimate moment of a couple. Later, he tries to shoo off a prospective groom of Divya's by saying that they have ‘done everything’ and that he has videos of it. And when the guy shrugs it off (not without a creepy ‘show it’ before), Saro says he will give it to them as their ‘wedding gift’. It may be just a ploy to change the groom’s mind, but a joke about revenge porn is uncomfortable to swallow all the same.

However, I quite liked Santhanam's performance and Santhosh Narayanan's music (Maalai Neram is especially addictive). Santhanam seems to have finally carved a space for himself in the commercial hero universe. Humour is the man’s forte, and he is now taking full advantage of it. Even the fights aren’t serious.

His introduction scene has him spinning around dangerously on a bike. It makes for quite a mass entry scene. But immediately after it, he stands up feeling all dizzy for a few moments. The film functions on this premise — humour being used to create suspension of disbelief. And thus, it is incredibly hard to take Saro or A1seriously. It is one of those films where you forget everything, the good moments and the bad ones, the minute you step out of the theatre. And, thank god for that!

Film: A1

Cast: Santhanam, Tara Alisha Berry 

Direction: K. Johnson

Rating: 2.5/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A1 movie review A1 tamil film review A1 review Santhanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Mahira'.

'Mahira' review: A well-crafted novel attempt at women-centric cinema

Mathew Thomas, Anaswara Rajan in 'Thaneer Mathan Dinangal'.

'Thaneer Mathan Dinangal' review: High-school drama done right

Praveen Raja, Rajesh Giriprasad in Chennai Palani Mars.

'Chennai Palani Mars' review: An outlandish travelogue that quickly runs out of fuel

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverekonda in 'Dear Comrade'.

'Dear Comrade' review: This Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is equal romance full of heart and sensitivity

A still from 'Kolanji'.

'Kolanji' review: This Samuthirakani-starrer is aimless, amateur and awful

Gallery
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the most talked-about couple right now. (Photo | Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Priyanka Chopra from her Miami vacation
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
google play app store
Video
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp