'Mahira' review: A well-crafted novel attempt at women-centric cinema

Mahira brings together a combination of fresh faces, including director Mahesh Gowda, as well a few noted actors. A female-centric film, this suspense thriller is Mahesh’s first attempt at an action-packed emotional drama, highly influenced by Hollywood films.



However, not taking the regular route, the director has challenged himself by not opting for a known face (Virginia Rodrigues) as the protagonist.



With a cast appropriate to play the characters, along with the combat action sequences, Mahesh Gowda has kept the thrill going with a sensible plot as he sprinkles suspense here and there, keeping the audience glued to their seats.

The title holds weightage, which is unravelled towards the climax scene. Maya (Virginia Rodrigues), a wanted criminal, is on the run with her daughter Aadya (Chaithra Achar).



The two are chased by undercover cops. The investigation leads the audience to the real identity of the mother and daughter, and the intention behind their act. Will Maya be proven guilty or will she get justice?

Mahesh Gowda has, however, stretched the film with repeated scenes and situations. He gets carried away with action, and he gets his characters reintroduced often. A couple of lines in a conversation between the mother-daughter duo do not sound logical.



The director tries to portray the protagonist like Superwoman from Hollywood -- she overpowers men who are twice her size, approaches the intelligence department freely, and even tries to break a bank locker.

Virginia, in her first film, gets to play a powerful role, and she has done complete justice to it. She makes the whole scenario believable with her appearance, combat action, and her emotions.



Her theatre background probably helped her here, and, of course, it’s apparent that a lot of practice must have gone into the action sequences. Chaithra Achar has a perfect role to play as the daughter.



The mother and daughter complement each other with their chemistry.

Raj B Shetty is trying to fit into different characters, and is not sticking to just being a hero. The actor has a pivotal role to play, which he has given his best to.



But knowing his capabilities, there is a tendency among his fans to expect more from him. The other actors, including Balaji Manohar, Dilip Raj, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, K P Sridhar, Babu Hirannaiah, Apoorva Som and Shaukat Ali, fit well into the picture.

While situational songs composed by Nilima Rao and Rakesh U P blend easily in the narration, it is Midhun Mukundan’s background score that takes the story along.



Cinematography by Keerthan Pujari is well balanced. Mahira is a novel attempt, and the effort of a woman solving a complex case is well crafted, making the film worth the watch.