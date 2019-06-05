Home Entertainment Review

'Bharat' movie review: Salman Khan is fleetingly earnest in this sentimental epic

Ali Abbas Zafar's film has great music, and works despite the predictable arcs and inexcusable length 

Published: 05th June 2019 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan in Bharat. (Photo | Youtube)

Salman Khan in Bharat. (Photo | Youtube)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat is a sprawling, sentimental epic about everything Indians hold dear: family, employment exchange, Zee TV. The film spans from 1947 to the year Dabangg was released, but for a good part has lead actor Salman Khan playing his age. As a Nehruvian moralist saddled with a semi-adventurous backstory — 'Forrest Grump', if you will — Salman lowballs his scenes and allows others to shine around him. Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover make the most of this added wiggle room, while other actors fade. Shashank Arora, so annoying as the narrator in Made In Heaven, doesn't even get a line.

Episodic history primers are finally taking off in Bollywood. Once Salman clears the stage, Aamir Khan will ascend next year with Lal Singh Chadha. The genre remains ripe for scale and high drama, though Ali Abbas (adapting from the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father) makes some odd choices here. Once Partition is over with, there’s no real war or social strife to look into. Instead, the filmmaker, possibly lulled by the shelling and violence in Tiger Zinda Hai, his last outing with Salman and Katrina, chooses to tell the economic history of India. The approach is smart but not entirely compelling. We sift unconvincingly from the sluggish mid-sixties to the depressive seventies to the prosperous nineties, all the while Bharat — a young boy who made a promise to his father — makes good on his word.

If you have seen the trailer, you can easily predict the transitions, and since you first meet these characters in their old age, and know how life would pan out for them, there's no thrill to their journeys. Youngest Salman is the most underwhelming, so far removed from the Prems and Surajs of old. The make-up and costume departments craft several looks for him, including an Amol Palekar moustache that keeps losing its angle and shape. Yet the actor comes into his own only towards the end, especially in the Wagah Border scenes that need him to emote beyond two twitches and a smile.

READ INTERVIEW | Stardom will always fade away, says Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif has started to have fun with her roles. “Turant exit lele,” she tells off an annoying visitor, and does not squirm to rein in Bharat with, “You are a self-obsessed man.” There's a good deal of over-the-top romance, but the songs are never deployed without context. (The suspiciously original Aithey Aa is a rare example where the dancers serve the song and not the other way round). Bharat has good music, and figures among the best Hindi film albums this year despite featuring lines like, “Phir shaadi hogi, babies honge, badlenge hum napkin…”

Like always, Ali Abbas excels at big set pieces (decent circus stunts plus clean VFX), but can't build much of lesser moments. Bharat’s family dynamics are practically non-existent, and a suitably talented actor is roped in for the final fold. What is enjoyable, though, are the small subversions: a Muslim child laying claim on his motherland, a longish sequence involving the National Anthem that’s interchangeably rousing and ironic.

There's only one fight scene in Bharat — a daring feat for a Salman movie, considering the disaster of Tubelight, but also a sensible one after the washout of Race 3. This is the superstar at his most balanced, mindful of fans but also aware of the bigger picture. In one crudely self-aware scene, Bharat, remorseful after an incident, quits his motorbiking career so as not to mislead the youth. Too often he proclaims his love for the country but places humanity over minor rousings. Such a wizened affectation might bore some, but casts Salman in a new light. Bhaijaan wants you to have fun this Eid, but he also wants you to ride safe. 

Film: Bharat

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar 

Rating: 3 stars

(This review originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bharat eid Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Ali Abbas Zafar Sunil Grover Disha Patani Bharat review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Thamaasha Movie Review: A winning film that says a lot without raising its voice

Sophie Turner in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. (YouTube screengrab)

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' movie review: A bland end to a 20-year run

A still from Chernobyl

'Chernobyl' review: Riveting and revealing

Weak plot topples a well-intentioned movie

This faithful sequel passes muster, barely

Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
google play app store
Video
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp