Home Entertainment Review

Seven movie review: A bland thriller that messes with your brains

Cinematographer Nizar Shafi has turned director with Havish-starrer Seven.

Published: 08th June 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Seven movie poster.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Cinematographer Nizar Shafi has turned director with Havish-starrer Seven. The film, also featuring Regina Cassandra, Nandita Swetha, Poojitha Ponnada, Tridha Choudhury, Anisha Ambrose and Aditi Arya in pivotal roles, is an investigative thriller that messes with your brains. There’s an interesting premise at the heart of the film, which charts the story of two women -- Ramya (Nandita Swetha) and Jenny (Anisha Ambrose) who lodge police complaints about their missing husbands.

After speaking to them, the alcoholic cop, ACP Vijay Prakash (Rahman) conjectures that both of them are on the lookout for the same person, Karthik (Havish). Another woman, Priya (Tridha Choudhury) comes up with a similar (husband) missing complaint and this increases Prakash’s resolve to catch Karthik. However, the cops are in for a shock when a mentally ill old man claims that the person they were searching for has died a few years ago. 

Meanwhile, Prakash survives an attempt on his life by Karthik. Refusing his subordinates’ theory that Karthik is a spirit/ghost and insisting that he is a fraudster, Prakash gets on a mission to track him down before the victim count increases.Despite giving us an intriguing plotline, Shafi and writer Ramesh Varma fast run out of ideas to keep us hooked. The twists in the film unfold a little too lazily for its own good. In the second hour, the director turns what could have potentially ended up as a riveting thriller into a bland one.

WATCH TRAILER:

The script dally with themes of obsession, psychopath and the consequences of one’s action, but when you think you have figured out the twist, the carpet is pulled under your feet to unfold another twist. Still, it’s not a gripping investigative thriller owing to the perfunctory treatment which betrays the rawness in the story. Every dialogue uttered by the characters, especially in the second hour,  promises a big reveal, but the performances, sadly, are not up to the mark.

But to give credit where it’s due, the story does have some unintentionally amusing yet interesting moments. There are echoes of David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and the recurrent nature of the back story reminds us of several films with reincarnation themes. Yet Seven is nothing like those as it will never succeed in spooking you out due to excessive melodrama. 

Although Nizaf Shafi failed as a director, his cinematography lends an edge-of-the-seat feeling to the proceedings. Chaitan Bharadwaj’s songs and score make us feel the spooky vibe to an extent. 
Havish seems ill-equipped to tackle the role of Karthik.

He is blank in the emotional scenes but fares quite well in the love scenes. He definitely needs to reinvent himself as an actor. Regina Cassandra and the woman who played her older part steal the thunder and keeps that character real. Rahman is convincing as the manipulative cop who’s on the go to solve the mystery behind the events.

For the most part, Seven is a moody investigative thriller with a lot of logical loopholes that undoes all the good owing to its unenthusiastic narrative.

Film: Seven

Cast: Rahman, Regina Cassandra, Nandita Swetha, Havish
Director:  Nizar Shafi

Rating: 2/5 stars


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nizar Shafi Seven Anisha Ambrose

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Kolaigaran movie review: A reasonably well-made adaptation that doesn’t soar as high as it should

Thottappan movie review: Unapologetically raw and fierce

Virus movie review: An expertly staged epidemic thriller

Hippi movie review: A toxic romance

A bland and tasteless offering

Gallery
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
google play app store
Video
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp