Home Entertainment Review

'Game Over' review: Smugly, convoluted, unrelatable kitsch

Tapsee Pannu as the traumatised Sapna is convincing in the logical extension of the character she plays.

Published: 13th June 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Taapsee Pannu in Game Over.

Taapsee Pannu in Game Over.

By IANS

With all the trappings of its genre tropes, the film "Game Over" starts with a promise. But to accept the film as a psychological thriller or a horror thriller, one needs to reject the false premise it is based on.

Living in a palatial bungalow with only a maid and watchman in tow, in the dubious locality of Gurugram, where psychopaths behead single girls, burn their torsos and play football with the decapitated heads wrapped in plastic, Sapna (Tapsee Pannu) -- a victim of a rape fantasy while battling through her own trauma -- finds herself haunted and hunted.

She is haunted by one of the dead victims and hunted by the psychopaths armed with a camcorder, swords and sickle. Will she survive or be the next victim, forms the crux of the narrative.

Far from the classics, yet literally designed as a torture-horror film, the plot with its insufferable smugness, borrows fundamentals from the maze-arcade, video game Pac Man, where you get three chances, opportunities or lives, before the game is over. This aspect complicates the narrative and makes it an unrelatable kitsch.

Also the psychopaths' motiveless, irrational, inexorable, impulsive and cruel actions, keeps the viewers baffled. But nevertheless, what keeps you glued to your seat is the tormenting of the protagonist and the narrative teasing its audience with no real suspense, surprises or revelations.

Amped with good editing and sound effects, there are some brilliant jump-scares, clever and effective thrilling moments, but overall, the entire drama, mounted on a juvenile idea, seems forced and silly.

Tapsee Pannu as the traumatised Sapna is convincing in the logical extension of the character she plays. But with the predictability of the plot combined with the silliness of her character, where family dynamics are completely missing, intelligent audience would definitely find the entire narrative lacking heft.

INTERVIEW | 'Game Over' director Ashwin's game is just beginning

Vinodhini Vaidyanathan as Sapna's maid Kalamma, Anish Kuruvilla as the psychiatrist, Sanchana Natarajan as the victim Amrita and all the other characters, including the police and psychopaths, are simply perfunctory and stereotypical.

The film is mounted on a fairly mediocre budget, resigned to just a few locations and with a handful of actors, the direction appears careless. In certain scenes, while the interior shows night, the exterior appears to contain broad daylight and vice-versa. Also, the dubbing of this bilingual, Tamil-Telugu drama is not up to the mark.

Overall, this thriller isn't new, smart or engrossing. It has its moments of chill that will appeal to only a mindless audience.

Film: Game Over

Director: Ashvin Saravanan

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vinodhini, Ramya Subramanian, Sanchana Natarajan and Anish Kuruvilla

Rating: 2 stars

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashvin Saravanan Game Over Taapsee Pannu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Kolaigaran movie review: A reasonably well-made adaptation that doesn’t soar as high as it should

Thottappan movie review: Unapologetically raw and fierce

Virus movie review: An expertly staged epidemic thriller

Seven movie review: A bland thriller that messes with your brains

Hippi movie review: A toxic romance

Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
google play app store
Video
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing and first look of Samsung Galaxy M40
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp