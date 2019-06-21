Home Entertainment Review

'Thumbaa' movie review: A simple, harmless film for the kids

A simple, problem-free, kids film, that doesn't make you nitpick flaws.

Published: 21st June 2019 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Thumbaa.

A still from Thumbaa.

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Every film has its audience, and most are made keeping them in mind. Our commercial entertainers are made for the family audience; the offbeat ones are made for the experimental section. Thumbaa’s first promo featured an animated tiger that is charmed by music, and it’s quite clear they were aiming this film at the children. 

It’s why the film aimed at a summer release, the season for children films. Thumbaa is simple, and devoid of problems, and for these reasons, I didn’t have the heart to nitpick flaws.  If that seems like too low a bar, don’t forget examples of U-certified, supposedly child-friendly films like Mr Local, NGK, and Uriyadi 2. The first was an extended lesson in misogyny, the second and third contained violence and adult themes that demanded parental guidance.

In this context, it is hard not to be relieved when a film said to be for the children is actually for them. I particularly quite liked the film’s clean humour which works at several places, spearheaded by the sprightly ‘Wrong Call’ Dheena. With several organic wisecracks and a natural aura, he easily steals the show. He is given company by Darshan, who plays a mildly changed version of his character in Kanaa, and Keerthi Pandian, who smiles a bit too much and in places she doesn’t need to. While there is hint of a romance between Hari (Darshan) and Varsha (Keerthi), thankfully, this film is unlike most of our films which don’t miss a chance to include a love story. 

Another major draw for the film is its VFX, which is quite all right for its scale. (Stray thought: The film did make me wonder if children today, who have access to Hollywood content, find our budget VFX likeable, even when fairly efficient.) What is an issue, however, is that the animals are too humanised, physically and emotionally. A monkey (named Tiger) almost walks and behaves like a human.

The tiger, Thumbaa, fights like a hurt commercial film hero; funnily, the action sequences are also structured the same way. The tiger pushes down the goons one by one, instead of say, just slashing at them. And of course, there is the parental sentiment as well. After Monster, Thumbaa also relies on the parent-cub angle to make it emotionally relatable to us humans. We did grow up on the likes of Annai Oru Aalayam produced by Devar Films; so it’s probably time to get a bit more creative.

Thumbaa’s biggest flaw is that it plays too safe; it has no surprises. Just the humour and innocence aren’t enough. The film advocates forest conservation, and co-existence with other species as the way forward. While well-intended, it almost feels like a school lesson when it becomes the sole reason for Jayam Ravi’s cameo appearance.

Also, after preaching to us about the importance of co-existence and preservation of wildlife, John (the character played by Jayam Ravi), a celebrated wildlife enthusiast, decides to throw a party with loud music in the middle of the woods. This isn’t, however, a film where we question the lack of nuance. We play along, relieved that the film rewards us with the silence of the kids we are watching the film with.

Film: Thumbaa

Cast: Darshan, Keerthi Pandian, Dheena
Director: Harish Ram LH

Rating: 2/5 stars

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thumbaa Darshan Keerthi Pandian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Siddu Poornachandra's Krishna Garments

'Krishna Garments' movie review: Thriller that loses track

A still from Mallesham.

'Mallesham' movie review: A heart-warming and inspiring story

And the Oscar Goes To

'And the Oscar Goes To....' review: Retracing a filmmaker’s journey

Kabir Singh movie review: Shahid Kapoor holds together a stifling remake

Berenice Bejo and Dhanush in 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir'.

'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir' movie review: An extraordinarily ordinary journey

Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
google play app store
Video
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp